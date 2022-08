Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will miss the rest of the team's preseason games because of a positive COVID-19 test result. Photo courtesy of the Arizona Cardinals/Twitter

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive end J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Arizona Cardinals' final preseason game, the team announced. The Cardinals said Sunday that Watt tested positive and was ruled out for that night's game against the Baltimore Ravens in Phoenix. They said Watt will not travel with the team for their preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in Nashville. Advertisement

Watt, 33, started seven games last season for the Cardinals. He missed the final 10 games of the season with a torn bicep, but returned for the Cardinals' wild card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters last season that all Cardinals players were vaccinated. Watt must be away from the team for at least five days because of his positive test.

The NFL paused its previous COVID-19 protocols, but teams still follow CDC guidelines to isolate after a positive test. Anyone who experiences symptoms still must test negative for COVID-19 to enter club facilities.

Watt, 33, did not play in the Cardinals' preseason opener, a 36-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 12 in Cincinnati. The five-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year is expected to start as one of the Cardinals' top defensive ends.

Michael Dogbe, Jonathan Ledbetter and Manny Jones are among the Cardinals' other defensive ends.

The Ravens beat the Cardinals 24-17 on Sunday in Phoenix. The Titans will host the Cardinals at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday in Nashville. The Cardinals will host the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sept. 11 at State Farm Stadium.