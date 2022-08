Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was listed as a fourth-string option on the Carolina Panthers' first unofficial depth chart. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral sustained a "significant" left foot injury, which could put his rookie season in doubt, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday in Spartanburg, S.C. Corral sustained the injury in the Panthers' 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots on Friday in Foxborough, Mass. Advertisement

Several Patriots players took down Corral while he attempted to throw a pass in the fourth quarter of the loss. His foot was twisted awkwardly under his body during the collision.

"Matt Corral tore his Lisfranc ligament," Rhule told reporters. "They are exploring the possibilities and the options with the best doctors across the country."

Corral, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, completed 9 of 15 passes for 58 yards in the loss. He also ran for six yards.

Corral completed just 1 of 9 passes for 11 yards in the Panthers' first preseason game, a 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders.

Corral was listed behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker on the Panthers' first unofficial depth chart.

The Panthers will face the Buffalo Bills in their final preseason game at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Charlotte, N.C.