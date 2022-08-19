NFL preseason, golf playoffs, Little League World Series pack weekend sports

1/5

Quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason game at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A batch of NFL preseason games, golf's FedExCup Playoffs and the Little League World Series baseball tournament are among the top events set to take place this weekend. Dozens of MLB, MLS and international soccer regular-season games also are scheduled from Friday through Sunday. NASCAR's Xfinity and Cup Series circuits will be in Watkins Glen. N.Y., for two races on the unique, eight-turn, 2.4-mile course. Advertisement

The WNBA playoffs, a UFC welterweight title fight and a boxing title belt bout also are scheduled to take place this weekend.

But the NFL and golf likely will draw the most viewers.

NFL preseason

Many star players sat out last week, when teams competed in the first slate of league-wide preseason games. This week, more teams are expected to play starters as they prepare for the Sept. 8 start to the 2022 regular season.

Advertisement

The Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks started the week with a game Thursday night in Seattle. Three more games will air Friday night. Another eight games will air Saturday and another three will air Sunday.

The New England Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers at 7 p.m. EDT Friday on NFL Network. The Los Angeles Rams will host the Houston Texans at 10 p.m. on the same network.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Denver Broncos in Saturday's first nationally-televised game. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. and air on NFL Network.

The Kansas City Chiefs also will face the Washington Commanders at 4 p.m. on NFL Network. The Tennessee Titans will then host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. on the same channel.

RELATED Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed

Saturday's nightcap between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers will air at 10 p.m. on NFL Network.

The Cleveland Browns will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. Sunday on NFL Network. The New York Giants will then face the Cincinnati Bengals at 7 p.m. on NFL Network.

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Baltimore Ravens at 8 p.m. Sunday on Fox.

Golf playoffs

The 2022 BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, teed off Thursday in Wilmington, Del. The tournament will run through Sunday at Wilmington Country Club.

Advertisement

Golf Channel and NBC will air each round of the tournament, which will not feature a cut after the second round. Rory McIlroy, the No. 3 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, and No. 5 Jon Rahm are among the favorites to win the title and its $2.7 million first-place prize.

The winner of the BMW Championship also will receive 2,000 rankings points in the FedExCup standings. The Top 30 golfers in the standings, after the BMW Championship, will advance to next week's Tour Championship, the tournament finale. The Tour Championship winner will receive an $18 million first-place prize.

The BMW Championship field features 68 golfers.

Will Zalatoris (3,680 points) leads the FedExCup standings, 124 points ahead of Scottie Scheffler (3,556), after his St. Jude Championship victory last week in Memphis. Cameron Smith (2,548), Sam Burns (2,429), and Tony Finau (2,261) rank inside the Top 5.

This week's second place tournament finisher will receive 1,200 points and third place will get 760 points. Other players also will receive points, too.

Little League

Dozens of U.S. and international youth baseball teams are in Williamsport, Pa., this week for the 2022 Little League World Series.

The annual tournament will run through Aug. 28 and will air on ESPN platforms. Four games will air Friday, with another four planned for Saturday. Five more games will air Sunday.

Advertisement

The Taylor North Little League team from Taylor, Mich., won last year's tournament. The 2020 edition of the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. Teams from the United States won the last three Little League World Series titles.

Friday's coverage will start at 1 p.m. EDT on ESPN, with a game between teams from the Caribbean and Panama.

Teams from Nolensville, Tenn., Santa Clara, Utah, Massapequa, N.Y, and Honolulu also will take the field for games Frdiay in Williamsport.

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

Little League

Caribbean vs. Panama at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Nolensville, Tenn., vs. Santa Clara, Utah at 3 p.m. on ESPN

Canada vs. Japan at 5 p.m. on ESPN

Honolulu vs. Massapequa, N.Y., at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Golf

BMW Championship: Second round from 3 to 7 p.m. on Golf Channel

NFL preseason

Panthers at Patriots at 7 p.m. on NFL Network

Saints at Packers at 8 p.m. on NFL+

Texans at Rams at 10 p.m. on NFL Network

MLB

Blue Jays at Yankees at 7 p.m. on Apple TV+

Rangers at Twins at 8 p.m. on Apple TV+

Soccer

MLS: Seattle at Los Angeles Galaxy at 10 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Wolves at Spurs at 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

Advertisement

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN

Premier League: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Everton at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Brentford at Fulham at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Southampton at Leicester City at 10 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Arsenal at AFC Bournemouth at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

La Liga: Real Betis at Mallorca at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Serie A: Spezia at Inter Milan at 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

La Liga: Real Madrid at Celta Vigo at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: New England at Montreal at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Philadelphia at DC United at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Toronto at Miami at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Austin at Minnesota at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Houston at Colorado at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Vancouver at Salt Lake at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: LAFC at San Jose at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Golf

BMW Championship: Third round from noon to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; From 3 to 6 p.m. on NBC

Advertisement

WNBA playoffs

New York at Chicago at noon on ESPN

Phoenix at Las Vegas at 9 p.m. on ESPN2

NFL preseason

Lions at Colts at 1 p.m. on NFL+

Broncos at Bills at 1 p.m. on NFL Network

Commanders at Chiefs at 4 p.m. on NFL Network

Buccaneers at Titans at 7 p.m. on NFL Network

49ers at Vikings at 7 p.m. on NFL+

Steelers at Jaguars at 7 p.m. on NFL+

Raiders at Dolphins at 7 p.m. on NFL+

Cowboys at Chargers at 10 p.m. on NFL Network

Little League

Australia vs. TBD at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Northwest vs. TBD at 3 p.m. on ESPN

Latin America vs. TBD at 5 p.m. on ESPN

New England vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN

MLB

Brewers at Cubs at 2 p.m. on fS1

Mariners at Athletics at 7 p.m. on Fox

Mets at Phillies at 7 p.m. on Fox

Astros at Braves at 7 p.m. on Fox

NASCAR

Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen at 3 p.m. on USA Network

Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua at 5:30 p.m. on DAZN

UFC 278 on ESPN+

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker at 10 p.m.

Yanan Wu vs. Lucie Pudilova after first fight

Advertisement

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili after second fight

Paul Costa vs. Luke Rockhold after third fight

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards after fourth fight

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Leeds United at 8 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle at 11 a.m. on USA Network

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at VfL Bochum at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Villarreal at Atletico Madrid at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Ligue 1: PSG at Lille at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

La Liga: Barcelona at Real Sociedad at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Atlanta at Columbus at 5:30 p.m. on FS1

MLS: NYCFC at Chicago at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Orlando at Charlotte at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Portland at Kansas City at 7:30 p.m. on FS1

MLS: Dallas at Nashville at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Little League

TBD vs. TBD at 9 a.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD at 11 a.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD at 1 p.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ESPN

MLB

White Sox at Guardians at noon on Peacock Premium

Red Sox at Orioles at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Golf

BMW Championship: Final round from noon to 2 p.m. on Golf Channel; From 2 to 6 p.m. on NBC

Advertisement

WNBA playoffs

Dallas at Connecticut at noon on ABC

Washington at Seattle at 4 p.m. on ESPN

NFL preseason

Eagles at Browns at 1 p.m. on NFL Network

Bengals at Giants at 7 p.m. on NFL Network

Ravens at Cardinals at 8 p.m. on Fox

NASCAR

Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at 3 p.m. on USA Network