NFL
Aug. 17, 2022 / 1:15 PM

Fantasy football: Rodgers calls 50 catches apiece 'realistic' for RBs Jones, Dillon

By Alex Butler
Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon totaled 1,116 yards from scrimmage, including 313 receiving yards, in 17 games last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers says it's "realistic" for Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon to log 50 catches apiece this season, which should boost their 2022 fantasy football value.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback commented on the Packers running backs at a training camp news conference Tuesday at Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis.

"I think 50 [catches] is very realistic," Rodgers told reporters. "I think 50 for both those guys is very realistic. That's three [catches] per game. That would be a nice season."

Rodgers said he trusts throwing the ball to the running backs "at any time" and that the Packers have "a lot" of plays designed for Jones and Dillon.

The comments came the same day Rodgers criticized the Packers' "young" wide receivers for drops, bad route running and overall inconsistency.

Jones enters the season as the top running back on the Packers' depth chart.

Dillon, who totaled a career-high 1,116 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns last season, is expected to be a major offensive weapon.

Jones totaled a career-high 52 catches for 391 yards and six scores in 15 games last season. Dillon caught 34 passes for 313 yards and two scores in 17 games.

Jones ranked second on the team last season in receptions behind wide receiver Davante Adams. Dillon ranked fourth, behind Adams, Jones and wide receiver Allen Lazard.

The Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this off-season, which should lead to more looks for Rodgers' other targets. Adams was targeted 169 times in his 16 appearances last year.

Adams' departure, paired with the running backs' skill sets and ability to stay healthy, should lead to big-time receptions totals for Jones and Dillon. I also expect both players to again eclipse 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

"Last year, you wanted to get the ball in 17s hands in space," Rodgers said of Adams. "This year, 33 [Jones] and 28 [Dillon] are going to get a lot more opportunities."

Jones is the No. 11 player in my Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for 2022. Dillon is my No. 28 option. I expect Jones to be a dependable RB1 throughout the season, while Dillon will be an RB2 most weeks. Dillon also should find his way onto the RB1 radar in good matchups.

Dillon is a great player to target if you start your draft by selecting wide receivers.

The Packers will host the New Orleans Saints in a preseason game at 8 p.m. EDT Friday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. They will face the Minnesota Vikings in their season-opener Sept. 11 in Minneapolis.

