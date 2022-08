1/5

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was at the center of a scrum at practice Wednesday in Foxborough, Mass. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A cluster of Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots erupted into a fight during a joint practice session after a Patriots player hit Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey on Wednesday in Foxborough, Mass. The fight occurred on a practice field just outside Gillette Stadium. Several fans filmed the incident and posted footage to social media platforms. Advertisement

The Panthers' offense had the ball at the start of the sequence. McCaffrey took a handoff and ran to his left. Several Patriots defenders then hit the Panthers' running back near the sideline, which sent the running back flying out of bounds.

Players from both teams then flooded into the area and exchanged words and shoves. The melee spilled into the first row of bleachers, where some of the players appeared to land on or near fans.

Panthers safety Kenny Robinson and running back Chuba Hubbard were asked to leave practice. Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise also left early.

Patriots and Panthers players fought Tuesday in Foxborough. Patriots coach Bill Belichick was seen in a video talking and walking off the field with McCaffrey after Wednesday's session.

"I've never been a part of a joint practice where there is not one of those," McCaffrey told reporters, referring to the fight. "It's part of it. It is what it is. It's not about how it's going to happen, but when it's going to happen. It's part of the game."

O yea we got something going here pic.twitter.com/DQvgP01Yp5— AWLSabermetrics (@awlsabermetrics) August 17, 2022

The Patriots will host the Panthers in a preseason game at 7 p.m. EDT Friday at Gillette Stadium.