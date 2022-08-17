Trending
NFL
Aug. 17, 2022 / 7:30 AM

Seahawks QB Drew Lock tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Bears

By Alex Butler
1/5
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (L) is currently trailing Geno Smith in a quarterback competition. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Quarterback Drew Lock tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Seattle Seahawks' preseason game Thursday against the Chicago Bears, the Seahawks announced.

The Seahawks announced the development Tuesday, just after coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Lock would start Thursday's game in Seattle.

The NFL paused its previous COVID-19 protocols, but still follows CDC guidelines to isolate for at least five days after a positive test. Anyone who experiences symptoms must still test negative for COVID-19 to enter club facilities.

Lock, who is vaccinated, also missed one game last season due to a positive COVID-19 test. He missed another game in 2020 because he was a close contact.

RELATED Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings

Lock and Geno Smith are in a quarterback competition at training camp to determine the team's starter for the regular season.

Carroll said Tuesday that Smith holds the No. 1 role "at this point." The coach also said the Seahawks decided earlier this off-season that Smith would start the team's first preseason game and Lock would start the second game.

"I really like what Drew has shown us," Carroll said. "You look at his passer rating and some of the stuff he did [against the Pittsburgh Steelers], he did a great job. Both of our guys can play. That's what we do know, they both can play."

RELATED Buccaneers, OLB/DE Carl Nassib agree to one-year deal

Lock, 25, completed 60.4% of his throws for 787 yards, two scores and two interceptions in six games last season for the Denver Broncos.

The Denver Broncos then traded Lock, along with five draft picks, tight end Noah Fan and defensive end Shelby Harris to the Seahawks in March in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson and a draft pick.

Lock completed 59.3% of his throws for 4,740 yards, 25 scores and 20 interceptions through 24 games over his first three seasons. He entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

RELATED Week 1 in doubt for injured 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

Smith, 31, completed 68.4% of his throws for 702 yards, five scores and one interception in four games last season for the Seahawks. He drew three starts due to injuries Wilson sustained in the campaign. The second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft joined the Seahawks as a free agent before the 2019 season.

Lock completed 11 of 15 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks' preseason win over the Steelers on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Smith completed 10 of 15 passes for 101 yards and scored a rushing touchdown in the same game.

The Seahawks will host the Bears at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in Seattle. They will host the Broncos in their first regular-season game Sept. 12 at Lumen Field.

