1/5

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James agreed to a four-year contract extension, which will keep him with the team through 2026. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers and All-Pro safety Derwin James have agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the deal Wednesday morning. James was entering the final year of his rookie contract. James' new deal includes $42 million guaranteed. He is now the highest-paid safety in NFL history. Advertisement

The four-year veteran totaled a career-high 118 combined tackles, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two sacks and two interceptions in 15 starts last season. James missed the entire 2020 season with a knee injury. He also missed most of the 2019 season with a foot injury.

James, 26, earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors during his 2018 rookie year, when he totaled 105 combined tackles, 13 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions in 16 starts.

He entered the league as the No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Chargers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game at 10 p.m. EDT Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. They will host the Las Vegas Raiders in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 in Inglewood.