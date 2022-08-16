Buccaneers, OLB/DE Carl Nassib agree to one-year deal

Defensive end Carl Nassib (R) totaled 21 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks in 13 games last season for the Las Vegas Raiders. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and outside linebacker/defensive end Carl Nassib agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic on Monday night that the parties agreed to the pact. Nassib was a free agent. Advertisement

Nassib, 29, totaled 21 combined tackles, three tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble through 13 games last season. He entered the league as a third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Nassib also played for the Buccaneers in 2018 and 2019.

Last year, Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. His announcement was followed with messages of support from the NFL, the Raiders, commissioner Roger Goodell and fellow NFL players.

The Raiders, who signed Nassib to a three-year, $25.2 million deal in 2020, but released the defender in March.

Buccaneers outside linebacker Cam Gill, listed as a backup on the team's unofficial depth chart, sustained a right foot injury in a preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday in Tampa, Fla. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Gill will miss an indefinite amount of time due to the injury.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Shaquil Barrett are expected to start at outside linebacker for the Buccaneers. Devin White and Lavonte David are expected to start at inside linebacker.

The Buccaneers will battle the Tennessee Titans in their next preseason game at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. They will face the Indianapolis Colts in their final preseason game. The Dallas Cowboys will host the Buccaneers in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 in Arlington, Texas.

