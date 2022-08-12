Trending
NFL
Aug. 12, 2022 / 5:17 PM

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Raiders

By Alex Butler
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, is expected to return to the team Tuesday. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in the team's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Friday in Eagan, Minn.

The Raiders will host the Vikings at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Las Vegas.

"He will not make the trip," O'Connell said at Vikings training camp at TCO Performance Center. "We are going to let him rest up and get ready to go. He should, by protocol standards, be back by Tuesday morning."

O'Connell said the team confirmed Cousins' positive result Thursday through multiple tests. He also said the veteran quarterback has "very limited symptoms." The Vikings sent Cousins home Thursday after he reported some symptoms.

Cousins, 33, completed 66.3% of his throws for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 starts last season, en route to his third Pro Bowl selection. He also missed one game last season due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Vikings signed Cousins to a one-year, $35 million contract extension in March. He is under contraction through 2023 and will receive $40 million this season.

Backup quarterback Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond are expected to fill in for Cousins against the Raiders. Mond and Mannion are competing for a second-string role this season.

The Vikings will also play preseason games against the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos later this month. They will host the Green Bay Packers in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 in Minneapolis.

NFL preseason, golf playoffs, NASCAR lead weekend sports schedule Bucs quarterback Tom Brady out at least 10 days for 'personal issue'

