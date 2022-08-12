NFL preseason, golf playoffs, NASCAR lead weekend sports schedule

1/5

Quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will face the Atlanta Falcons in their first preseason game at 6 p.m. EDT Friday in Detroit. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A full slate of NFL preseason games, the start of the FedExCup Playoffs and two NASCAR races lead this weekend's schedule of sports events. MLB and MLS regular-season games also should provide entertainment for sports fans. Advertisement

But the return of football will likely draw the most viewers this weekend. The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11 last week in the Hall of Fame Game, the annual matchup that starts the NFL preseason.

Two more games took place Thursday and the other NFL teams will take the field Friday, Saturday and Sunday for their first preseason meetings.

NFL preseason

This weekend's NFL preseason slate will feature five games Friday, eight on Saturday and another Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will start the action at 6 p.m. EDT Friday from Ford Field in Detroit. That game will air on NFL Network and be available to stream on NFL+.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Cleveland Browns in the next game at 7 p.m. on NFL+. The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Jets. Both of those games will air at 7:30 p.m. on NFL+.

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers in Friday's nightcap. That game will air at 8:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

Four of Saturday's eight games will air on NFL Network, while the others will be available on NFL+. The Chicago Bears will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the first of those four games at 1 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts will kick off at 4 p.m. The Seattle Seahawks will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7 p.m. The Denver Broncos will host the Dallas Cowboys at 9 p.m. in Saturday's final NFL Network broadcast.

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on NFL Network. The NFL preseason will continue through Aug. 28. The regular season will start Sept. 8.

Golf playoffs

The St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs, teed off Thursday in Memphis. Tournament coverage will air through Sunday on Golf Channel and NBC.

Rory McIlroy, the No. 3 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, No. 7 Justin Thomas, No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 10 Matt Fitzpatrick, No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 5 Xander Schauffele are among the favorites in the playoff opener at TPC Southwind.

Thirty-five of the Top 50 golfers in the world are in the 122-player field. The tournament will feature a third-round cut.

The playoff field will be cut to 70 players for the Aug. 18 to 21 BMW Championship, the second tournament of the FedExCup Playoffs. Just 30 golfers will battle in the Tour Championship for a first-place prize of $18 million.

NASCAR

Two NASCAR races will take place this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

The Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation will launch the racing slate at 8 p.m. Saturday in Richmond, Va. That race will air on FS1.

Cup Series drivers will then take the track for the main event of the weekend, the Federated Auto Parts 400. That 300-mile race will air at 3 p.m. Sunday on USA Network.

Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Cup Series standings leader Chase Elliott are among the favorites to claim the title. Harvick won last weekend's FireKeepers Casino 400. Elliott won three of the last seven Cup Series races.

The Cup Series playoffs will start Sept. 4 in Darlington, S.C.

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

Golf

St. Jude Championship: Second round from 3 to 7 p.m. on Golf Channel

NFL preseason

Falcons at Lions at 6 p.m. on NFL Network

Browns at Jaguars at 7 p.m. on NFL+

Cardinals at Bengals at 7:30 p.m on NFL+

Jets at Eagles at 7:30 p.m on NFL+

Packers at 49ers at 8:30 p.m. on NFL Network

MLB

Padres at Nationals at 7 p.m. on Apple TV+

Phillies at Mets at 7 p.m. on Apple TV+

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa at 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Leicester at Arsenal at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Newcastle at Brighton at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City at 10 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Leeds at Southampton at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Fulham at Wolves at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

Serie A: Inter Milan at Lecce at 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at Barcelona at 3 p.m. on ABC

Ligue 1: Montpellier at PSG at 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

MLS: Orlando at New York Red Bulls at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Atlanta at Cincinnati at 7:30 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: DC United at New England at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Chicago at Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Portland at Toronto at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: NYCFC at Miami at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Kansas City at Austin at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Columbus at Colorado at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: San Jose at Dallas at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Montreal at Houston at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Vancouver at Los Angeles Galaxy at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Charlotte at LAFC at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NFL preseason

Panthers at Commanders at 1 p.m. on NFL+

Chiefs at Bears at 1 p.m. on NFL Network

Colts at Bills at 4 p.m. on NFL Network

Seahawks at Steelers at 7 p.m. on NFL Network

Dolphins at Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m. on NFL+

Saints at Texans at 8 p.m. on NFL+

Cowboys at Broncos at 9 p.m. on NFL Network

Rams at Chargers at 10 p.m. on NFL+

Golf

St. Jude Championship: Third round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; From 3 to 6 p.m. on NBC

NASCAR

Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at 8 p.m. on FS1

MLB

Mariners at Rangers at 7 p.m. on Fox

Yankees at Red Sox at 7 p.m. on Fox

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: West Ham at Nottingham Forest at 9 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Spurs at Chelsea at 11:30 a.m. on USA Network

Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Real Madrid at Almeria at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Minnesota at Nashville at 9 p.m. on FS1

MLS: Salt Lake at Seattle at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

MLB

Padres at Nationals at noon on Peacock Premium

Yankees at Red Sox at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Golf

St. Jude Championship: Final round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; From 3 to 6 p.m. on NBC

NASCAR

Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at 3 p.m. on USA Network

NFL preseason

Vikings at Raiders at 4:25 p.m. on NFL Network