Aug. 11, 2022 / 12:00 PM

Patriots running back James White, 30, to retire from NFL

By Alex Butler
New England Patriots running back James White won three Super Bowl titles with the franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Veteran running back James White, who spent his eight-year career with the New England Patriots, will retire from the NFL, he announced Thursday on social media.

"It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of New England as a Patriot," White wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

White, 30, entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft. The former Wisconsin star went on team up with quarterback Tom Brady to win three Super Bowl titles with the AFC East franchise.

"James White has always been one of the most reliable and dependable players on the field," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a news release.

"He's a soft-spoken leader who has led by example and was the best at what he did, leading all NFL running backs in receptions and receiving touchdowns over the past seven years.

"Our fans will remain eternally grateful for his record-setting performance in Super Bowl LI when he helped the Patriots overcome a 28-3 deficit by scoring 20 points, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime."

Patriots coach Bill Belichick called White "one of the most respected, best team players I have ever coached."

"James defines the term consummate professional," Belichick said. "His dependability, consistency, unselfishness and performance under pressure are elite."

White totaled a career-high 1,176 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns in 16 games in 2018. He totaled 132 yards and one score in three games last season before his season ended early because of a hip injury.

The Patriots signed White to a two-year, $5 million contract in March. White started training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

"As great of a player as James has been for us, he's an even better person," Kraft said. "He is a man of great character and integrity and earned everyone's respect through his work ethic, professionalism and positive daily demeanor.

"James became a part of the Patriots' family while in New England and while his presence in our locker room will be missed, we are happy for James and his family as they embark on a new adventure.

"As a three-time Super Bowl Champion, we look forward to celebrating his career contributions for years to come."

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are the Patriots' top running backs entering the 2022 season.

The Patriots will start their preseason schedule against the New York Giants at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

