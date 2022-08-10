Browns WR Jakeem Grant lands on injured reserve list, ruled out for season

1/5

Jakeem Grant earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season as a punt returner for the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver Jakeem Grant on injured reserve, which will end his 2022 season, after he tore an Achilles at training camp, the team announced Wednesday. Grant was carted off the field after he sustained the injury Tuesday in Berea, Ohio. The six-year veteran had signed a three-year pact with the Browns in the off-season. Advertisement

Grant earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season, which he split between the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears. The star punt returner scored on a 97-yard return in a Bears loss to the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 12 in Green Bay, Wisc.

The Dolphins traded Grant to the Bears in October.

"I really feel awful for Jakeem," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday in a statement. "We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team.

"We all realize injuries are a part of our game, but that doesn't make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."

Grant was listed as a third-string wide receiver Monday, when the Browns released their first unofficial depth chart. He was the only player listed as a punt returner and kick returner. Demetric Felton is among the top candidates to replace Grant in those roles.

The Browns will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game Friday in Jacksonville, Fla. They will battle the Carolina Panthers in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 in Charlotte, N.C.