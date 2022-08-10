Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 10, 2022 / 12:44 PM

Browns WR Jakeem Grant lands on injured reserve list, ruled out for season

By Alex Butler
1/5
Browns WR Jakeem Grant lands on injured reserve list, ruled out for season
Jakeem Grant earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season as a punt returner for the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver Jakeem Grant on injured reserve, which will end his 2022 season, after he tore an Achilles at training camp, the team announced Wednesday.

Grant was carted off the field after he sustained the injury Tuesday in Berea, Ohio. The six-year veteran had signed a three-year pact with the Browns in the off-season.

Advertisement

Grant earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season, which he split between the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears. The star punt returner scored on a 97-yard return in a Bears loss to the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 12 in Green Bay, Wisc.

The Dolphins traded Grant to the Bears in October.

"I really feel awful for Jakeem," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday in a statement. "We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team.

"We all realize injuries are a part of our game, but that doesn't make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."

Advertisement

Grant was listed as a third-string wide receiver Monday, when the Browns released their first unofficial depth chart. He was the only player listed as a punt returner and kick returner. Demetric Felton is among the top candidates to replace Grant in those roles.

The Browns will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game Friday in Jacksonville, Fla. They will battle the Carolina Panthers in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 in Charlotte, N.C.

Read More

Dolphins trade TE Adam Shaheen to Texans NFL's Goodell: Watson's 'predatory behavior' behind request for 1-year ban Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade

Latest Headlines

Dolphins trade TE Adam Shaheen to Texans
NFL // 5 hours ago
Dolphins trade TE Adam Shaheen to Texans
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins traded tight end Adam Shaheen to the Houston Texans, the teams announced.
NFL's Goodell: Watson's 'predatory behavior' behind request for 1-year ban
NFL // 6 hours ago
NFL's Goodell: Watson's 'predatory behavior' behind request for 1-year ban
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The NFL requested a one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson because "evidence" confirmed "predatory behavior" from the Cleveland Browns quarterback, commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters.
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade
NFL // 1 day ago
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade from the NFC North franchise, he announced Tuesday in a statement.
Bengals finalize Paycor naming rights deal, rebrand stadium
NFL // 1 day ago
Bengals finalize Paycor naming rights deal, rebrand stadium
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paul Brown Stadium, the longtime home of the Cincinnati Bengals, now will be known as Paycor Stadium, the NFL franchise announced Tuesday.
Jets' Mekhi Becton sustains potentially serious knee injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Jets' Mekhi Becton sustains potentially serious knee injury
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is expected to miss time due to a knee injury he sustained in the team's latest training camp session.
Ravens sign All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker to $24M extension
NFL // 2 days ago
Ravens sign All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker to $24M extension
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens signed Justin Tucker to a four-year extension, which will keep the All-Pro kicker under contract through the 2027 season, the team announced Monday.
Kareem Hunt returns to team drills after Browns deny trade request
NFL // 2 days ago
Kareem Hunt returns to team drills after Browns deny trade request
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Running back Kareem Hunt returned to team drills at Cleveland Browns training camp, just after the team denied his trade request.
Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts new members in 2022 class ceremony
NFL // 3 days ago
Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts new members in 2022 class ceremony
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted eight new members Saturday in an enshrinement ceremony held inside the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returns, Mike Evans injured
NFL // 4 days ago
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returns, Mike Evans injured
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the practice field Friday for the first time since his 2021 ACL tear. Fellow wide receiver Mike Evans left the session early due to an injury.
Ex-Patriots lineman crashed car to avoid being released
NFL // 5 days ago
Ex-Patriots lineman crashed car to avoid being released
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger once purposely crashed his car when he was running late on his way to a New England Patriots practice so that he could avoid a potential release, he said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
NFL's Goodell: Watson's 'predatory behavior' behind request for 1-year ban
NFL's Goodell: Watson's 'predatory behavior' behind request for 1-year ban
FedExCup Playoffs: PGA Tour announces 122-player field for first leg
FedExCup Playoffs: PGA Tour announces 122-player field for first leg
Dolphins trade TE Adam Shaheen to Texans
Dolphins trade TE Adam Shaheen to Texans
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement