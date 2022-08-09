Trending
NFL
Aug. 9, 2022 / 8:18 AM

Jets' Mekhi Becton sustains potentially serious knee injury

By Alex Butler
New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) is expected to miss time due to the knee injury he sustained Monday at training camp. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is expected to miss time due to a knee injury he sustained in the team's latest training camp session.

Becton sustained the injury Monday at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J. Jets coach Robert Saleh said after the practice the knee would be "just fine," but Becton would undergo an MRI scan.

Hours later, sources told SNY, NFL Network and NJ.com that the injury was more serious than expected, with some reports stating that the issue could be season-ending.

Saleh elaborated on the issue during a radio appearance Tuesday on WFAN's Boomer & Gio.

"We are still waiting on all of the second opinions he has to get, but it's obviously not looking good, at least from the initial prognosis," Saleh said. "For Meckhi, and any player, when stuff like this happens, you feel sick."

Becton, 23, joined the Jets as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-7, 363-pound offensive lineman appeared in just one game last season due to a season-ending injury to the same right knee he injured Monday.

Saleh mentioned backup tackles Conor McDermott, Chuma Edoga and Max Mitchell when asked about who could fill in for Becton. He also said general manager Joe Douglas could look into signing additional offensive line help.

Sources told NFL Network, Pro Football Network and ESPN that the Jets signed free agent lineman Caleb Benenoch on Monday to a one-year deal.

The Jets will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a preseason game Friday in Philadelphia. They will start the regular season with a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11 in East Rutherford, N.J.

