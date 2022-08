1/5

The Cincinnati Bengals' home field will now be known as Paycor Stadium. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paul Brown Stadium, the longtime home of the Cincinnati Bengals, now will be known as Paycor Stadium, the NFL franchise announced Tuesday. The Bengals said the rebranding will be integrated throughout the Ohio River-front stadium in the coming months. Paycor, a human resources software company, and the Bengals plan to hold a ceremony before the season to celebrate the partnership and unveil new branding. Advertisement

"This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to," Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a news release. "He was always for what is best for the football team.

"This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community."

The Bengals played their first season in 1968 at Nippert Stadium on the University of Cincinnati campus. They moved to Riverfront Stadium for the 1970 campaign and stayed at that location through 1999. Paul Brown Stadium opened in 2000.

Paul Brown, the father of the Bengals owner, is considered one of the greatest football coaches in history. He also is credited with founding the Cleveland Browns and Bengals, in addition to many football innovations. The Pro Football Hall of Famer died in 1991 at age 82.

The Bengals will host the Arizona Cardinals in their first preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday at Paycor Stadium. They will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 in Cincinnati.