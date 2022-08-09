Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 9, 2022 / 12:04 PM

Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade

By Alex Butler
1/5
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade
Linebacker Roquan Smith led the Chicago Bears in tackles in each of the past four seasons. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade from the NFC North franchise, he announced Tuesday in a statement.

Smith released the statement to NFL Network. He said the franchise's "new front office regime doesn't value" him. He also said they refused to negotiate with him "in good faith."

Advertisement

The four-year veteran is entering the final option year of his rookie contract.

"They've refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it,'" Smith wrote. "The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and the entire LB market if I signed it.

RELATED Deebo Samuel, 49ers agree to extension worth up to $73.5M

"I've been trying to get something done that's fair since April, but their focus has been trying to take advantage of me. I wanted to be a Bear my entire career, help this team bring a super bowl back to our city.

"However, they have left me no choice than to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table."

Smith, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, totaled a career-high 163 combined tackles, three sacks, three passes defensed, an interception and a touchdown in 17 starts last season. He also led the Bears in tackles in each of his first four NFL seasons.

Advertisement

He totaled 139 combined tackles, seven passes defensed, four sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 16 starts in 2020.

Smith also was one of the highest-rated linebackers in pass coverage last season, according to Pro Football Focus. His 69.2 grade in coverage ranked 13th among linebackers.

Smith was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list in July when he reported to training camp. He was doing individual work on a stationary bike during recent practices. The Bears did not specify an injury for Smith when they designated him for the PUP list.

RELATED Kelce, Waller, Andrews lead Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings

The young linebacker said he has yet to speak with Bears ownership.

"I haven't had the chance to talk to the McCaskey family [Bears ownership group], and maybe they can salvage this, but as of right now I don't see a path back to the organization that I truly love," Smith wrote in his statement.

Nicholas Morrow and Matt Adams were expected to start alongside Smith at the other linebacker spots this season for the Bears. Joe Thomas, Caleb Johnson, Jack Sanborn, Javin White, Noah Dawkins and DeMarquis Gates are among the other linebackers on the Bears roster.

Advertisement

The Bears will host the Kansas City Chiefs in their first preseason game at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday at Soldier Field. They will host the San Francisco 49ers in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 in Chicago.

Read More

Seahawks, WR DK Metcalf agree to $72M extension

Latest Headlines

Bengals finalize Paycor naming rights deal, rebrand stadium
NFL // 4 hours ago
Bengals finalize Paycor naming rights deal, rebrand stadium
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paul Brown Stadium, the longtime home of the Cincinnati Bengals, now will be known as Paycor Stadium, the NFL franchise announced Tuesday.
Jets' Mekhi Becton sustains potentially serious knee injury
NFL // 5 hours ago
Jets' Mekhi Becton sustains potentially serious knee injury
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is expected to miss time due to a knee injury he sustained in the team's latest training camp session.
Ravens sign All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker to $24M extension
NFL // 23 hours ago
Ravens sign All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker to $24M extension
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens signed Justin Tucker to a four-year extension, which will keep the All-Pro kicker under contract through the 2027 season, the team announced Monday.
Kareem Hunt returns to team drills after Browns deny trade request
NFL // 1 day ago
Kareem Hunt returns to team drills after Browns deny trade request
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Running back Kareem Hunt returned to team drills at Cleveland Browns training camp, just after the team denied his trade request.
Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts new members in 2022 class ceremony
NFL // 2 days ago
Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts new members in 2022 class ceremony
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted eight new members Saturday in an enshrinement ceremony held inside the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returns, Mike Evans injured
NFL // 3 days ago
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returns, Mike Evans injured
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the practice field Friday for the first time since his 2021 ACL tear. Fellow wide receiver Mike Evans left the session early due to an injury.
Ex-Patriots lineman crashed car to avoid being released
NFL // 4 days ago
Ex-Patriots lineman crashed car to avoid being released
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger once purposely crashed his car when he was running late on his way to a New England Patriots practice so that he could avoid a potential release, he said Friday.
Tua Tagovailoa unaffected by Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady, coach says
NFL // 4 days ago
Tua Tagovailoa unaffected by Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady, coach says
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa was unaffected mentally when the NFL confirmed this week that the Miami Dolphins were interested in acquiring fellow quarterback Tom Brady, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.
Raiders win NFL preseason opener, Jaguars' No. 1 pick Walker logs sack
NFL // 4 days ago
Raiders win NFL preseason opener, Jaguars' No. 1 pick Walker logs sack
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders piled up 321 yards of offense and allowed just one score on defense to earn a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, the NFL's annual preseason opener.
Hall of Fame Game: Raiders-Jaguars to launch NFL preseason
NFL // 4 days ago
Hall of Fame Game: Raiders-Jaguars to launch NFL preseason
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders players will flood the field Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, launching the 2022 NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Hawks' Murray dunks on Magic's Banchero, fuels social media feud
Hawks' Murray dunks on Magic's Banchero, fuels social media feud
Yankees star Matt Carpenter out indefinitely after breaking foot on foul ball
Yankees star Matt Carpenter out indefinitely after breaking foot on foul ball
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement