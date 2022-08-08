Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 8, 2022 / 7:11 AM

Kareem Hunt returns to team drills after Browns deny trade request

By Alex Butler
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs the ball during training camp Wednesday in Berea, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Running back Kareem Hunt returned to team drills at Cleveland Browns training camp, just after the team denied his trade request.

Sources told Cleveland.com, ESPN and NFL Network on Sunday that Hunt asked for a trade -- and had that request denied -- from the AFC North franchise. Hunt only participated in team drills Friday and Saturday at training camp in Berea, Ohio. He was fined for skipping those sessions.

Hunt, 27, is entering the final year of a two-year, $12 million contract extension, which he signed in 2020. The 2017 Pro Bowl selection totaled 560 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in eight games last season. He missed nine games in 2021 due to calf and ankle injuries.

Hunt has served as a backup, but received a healthy amount of work, behind Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb over the last three seasons in Cleveland.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski commented on Hunt's situation Wednesday when he met with reporters. He said the trade request and Hunt's decision to skip team drills is not a "distraction."

"I would tell you, respectfully, we really do focus on what we can control," Stefanski said. "I understand that there are things that happen that certainly get attention, and that is OK.

"This is a great game. I know our fans love this game and follow every step along the way. For us, we really are focused on trying to get better. We are not where we need to be, and we have a lot of work to do. That is what we are focusing on."

The Browns will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game at 7 p.m. EDT Friday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

