Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 6, 2022 / 6:21 PM

Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts new members in 2022 class ceremony

By Adam Schrader
1/4
Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts new members in 2022 class ceremony
Former San Francisco 49er, Bryant Young, unveils his bust with the help of San Francisco 49ers owner, Ed DeBartolo Jr, as he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted eight new members Saturday in an enshrinement ceremony held inside the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The members of the 2022 class include players Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour and Bryant Young as well as coach Dick Vermeil and Art McNally, the first official to be inducted, according to the museum's website.

Advertisement

Attendees were entertained by actor and producer Keegan-Michael Key who interacted with the famed athletes and their families in between speeches from the inductees.

In a particularly moving moment of the ceremony, Young dedicated part of his speech to his son Colby who died of cancer in 2016 at the age of 15.

RELATED Ex-Patriots lineman crashed car to avoid being released

Young, 50, was a first-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 1994 and served as a defensive tackle on the team until 2007. He is still widely considered to be among the best defensive tackles in NFL history.

Advertisement

"Colby loved life, he had an infectious smile and many interests including football. He was a happy kid," Young said. "Colby, you live on in our hearts. We will always speak your name."

Seymour, a long-time member of the New England Patriots and now a professional poker player, made fun of Tom Brady during his speech.

RELATED Raiders win NFL preseason opener, Jaguars' No. 1 pick Walker logs sack

"We had a young quarterback but we made it work," quipped the 42-year-old Seymour, who was drafted by the head coach Bill Belichick of the Patriots in 2001. Brady, 45, was drafted by the team in 2000.

Seymour ended up winning three Super Bowl rings with Brady and the Patriots until he was traded to the Oakland Raiders. Like Young, he is considered one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history.

Brady, who won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the Patriots, wrote in a letter to the Selection Committee obtained by WCVB that Seymour's ability to play anywhere on the defensive line was crucial to the success of the Patriots.

RELATED Hall of Fame Game: Raiders-Jaguars to launch NFL preseason

"I've never seen an All-Pro volunteer for those roles as eagerly as Richard did. He was the epitome of a team-first player," Brady wrote.

Advertisement

"It's hard to imagine that the New England Patriots would have won our first three Super Bowls without him. He was a cornerstone of that Patriots dynasty and deserves to be recognized for his contributions to football history."

LeRoy Butler, a legendary safety for the Green Bay Packers who helped the team defeat the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI, said in a press release from the Hall of Fame that he was "lucky" he was able to play football after being pigeon-toed as a child and requiring a wheelchair.

"I was so lucky," Butler said. "It made me say to myself, 'Self, why is God choosing you to navigate these rough waters, but he keeps giving you these great people?' You've got to listen."

Tony Boselli is the first member of Florida's Jacksonville Jaguars to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, 16 years after he became eligible for the honor.

"I'm going to have a bronze bust in Canton for the rest of time," Boselli said.

"My grandkids and their grandkids are going to be able to visit Canton and say 'Hey, that was my great-great granddad,' you know? To be amongst all the great players who ever played the game is mind-boggling to me."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returns, Mike Evans injured
NFL // 1 day ago
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returns, Mike Evans injured
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the practice field Friday for the first time since his 2021 ACL tear. Fellow wide receiver Mike Evans left the session early due to an injury.
Ex-Patriots lineman crashed car to avoid being released
NFL // 1 day ago
Ex-Patriots lineman crashed car to avoid being released
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger once purposely crashed his car when he was running late on his way to a New England Patriots practice so that he could avoid a potential release, he said Friday.
Tua Tagovailoa unaffected by Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady, coach says
NFL // 1 day ago
Tua Tagovailoa unaffected by Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady, coach says
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa was unaffected mentally when the NFL confirmed this week that the Miami Dolphins were interested in acquiring fellow quarterback Tom Brady, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.
Raiders win NFL preseason opener, Jaguars' No. 1 pick Walker logs sack
NFL // 1 day ago
Raiders win NFL preseason opener, Jaguars' No. 1 pick Walker logs sack
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders piled up 321 yards of offense and allowed just one score on defense to earn a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, the NFL's annual preseason opener.
Hall of Fame Game: Raiders-Jaguars to launch NFL preseason
NFL // 2 days ago
Hall of Fame Game: Raiders-Jaguars to launch NFL preseason
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders players will flood the field Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, launching the 2022 NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio.
Steelers, WR Diontae Johnson agree to $36.71 million extension
NFL // 2 days ago
Steelers, WR Diontae Johnson agree to $36.71 million extension
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Diontae Johnson agreed to a two-year, $36.71 million extension, which will keep the wide receiver under contract through 2024.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season
NFL // 2 days ago
Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his experience with ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic that is illegal in the United States, "paved the way" for the "best season" of his decorated NFL career.
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, who hoped to keep marriage private, calls leak 'disrespectful'
NFL // 2 days ago
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, who hoped to keep marriage private, calls leak 'disrespectful'
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who recently was married, hoped to keep the moment private. He told reporters that he felt disrespected when the news leaked.
Dolphins confident in Tua Tagovailoa's deep-throwing ability
NFL // 2 days ago
Dolphins confident in Tua Tagovailoa's deep-throwing ability
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins coaches say they believe Tua Tagovailoa can complete any pass he is asked to make in 2022, despite sometime criticism of his deep throws. And they liken his new pass catchers to a fleet of yachts.
NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension, seeks tougher penalty
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension, seeks tougher penalty
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The NFL appealed the six-game suspension Deshaun Watson received earlier this week for violating the league's personal conduct policy, the league said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season
Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season
Ex-Patriots lineman crashed car to avoid being released
Ex-Patriots lineman crashed car to avoid being released
Angels smack 7 homers, still lose to Athletics
Angels smack 7 homers, still lose to Athletics
Controversial Saudi LIV golf tournament at Trump's Bedminster club draws protests
Controversial Saudi LIV golf tournament at Trump's Bedminster club draws protests
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returns, Mike Evans injured
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returns, Mike Evans injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement