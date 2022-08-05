Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 5, 2022 / 7:31 AM

Raiders win NFL preseason opener, Jaguars' No. 1 pick Walker logs sack

By Alex Butler
1/6
Raiders win NFL preseason opener, Jaguars' No. 1 pick Walker logs sack
Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders piled up 321 yards of offense and allowed just one score on defense to earn a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, the NFL's annual preseason opener.

Jaguars rookie linebacker Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, logged one sack in his on-field debut Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Advertisement

"There were plenty of things we did wrong, that we will be able to correct Friday on film, but I liked the way we approached the game," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels told reporters in his postgame news conference.

The game's kickoff was scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT, but was delayed due to severe weather in the area. Play resumed about 40 minutes later on a rain-soaked field.

Both teams offenses featured mostly backup players for the majority of the night, as the coaches attempted to limit injuries before the start of the regular season.

Quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Davante Adams were among those who sat out for the Raiders. The Jaguars benched starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne, wide receiver Christian Kirk and many other starters.

Advertisement

Running back Zamir White, who joined the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, totaled 75 yards from scrimmage in the win. Austin Walter, Ameer Abdullah and Jarrett Stidham scored rushing touchdowns for the Raiders.

RELATED Steelers, WR Diontae Johnson agree to $36.71 million extension

Stidham also completed 8 of 15 passes for 96 yards. Fellow Raiders backup quarterback Nick Mullens completed 8 of 11 passes for 72 yards.

Jaguars backup Kyle Sloter completed 13 of 25 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Running back Nathan Cottrell scored the Jaguars' lone touchdown, a 5-yard catch from Sloter late in the fourth quarter.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson made two field goals, included a 55-yard attempt. Jaguars kicker Elliott Fry made a 46-yard kick.

"I love the effort of the football team," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. "Guys were excited, jazzed up prior to the game. I think the effort and energy was great. That's something we can build on.

"Obvious negatives, we've got to clean up some of the penalties, be able to stop the run, and run the football. Those are two areas of weak links of the night that cost us points and ultimately the game."

Advertisement

The Jaguars will host the Cleveland Browns in another preseason game at 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 12 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Raiders will host the Minnesota Vikings in their next preseason game at 4:25 p.m. Aug. 14 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The NFL's other 30 teams will start their preseason slates next week.

Read More

Hall of Fame Game: Raiders-Jaguars to launch NFL preseason Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season

Latest Headlines

Hall of Fame Game: Raiders-Jaguars to launch NFL preseason
NFL // 17 hours ago
Hall of Fame Game: Raiders-Jaguars to launch NFL preseason
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders players will flood the field Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, launching the 2022 NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio.
Steelers, WR Diontae Johnson agree to $36.71 million extension
NFL // 18 hours ago
Steelers, WR Diontae Johnson agree to $36.71 million extension
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Diontae Johnson agreed to a two-year, $36.71 million extension, which will keep the wide receiver under contract through 2024.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season
NFL // 19 hours ago
Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his experience with ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic that is illegal in the United States, "paved the way" for the "best season" of his decorated NFL career.
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, who hoped to keep marriage private, calls leak 'disrespectful'
NFL // 21 hours ago
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, who hoped to keep marriage private, calls leak 'disrespectful'
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who recently was married, hoped to keep the moment private. He told reporters that he felt disrespected when the news leaked.
Dolphins confident in Tua Tagovailoa's deep-throwing ability
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins confident in Tua Tagovailoa's deep-throwing ability
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins coaches say they believe Tua Tagovailoa can complete any pass he is asked to make in 2022, despite sometime criticism of his deep throws. And they liken his new pass catchers to a fleet of yachts.
NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension, seeks tougher penalty
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension, seeks tougher penalty
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The NFL appealed the six-game suspension Deshaun Watson received earlier this week for violating the league's personal conduct policy, the league said Wednesday.
Broncos WR Tim Patrick, RB Damarea Crockett expected to miss season
NFL // 2 days ago
Broncos WR Tim Patrick, RB Damarea Crockett expected to miss season
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett each sustained knee injuries and are expected to miss the entire 2022 NFL season, the team announced.
NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of two draft picks and fined and suspended team owner Stephen Ross for violations of its integrity of the game policy, the league announced Tuesday.
Judge decides on six-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson
NFL // 3 days ago
Judge decides on six-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game ban for Deshaun Watson on Monday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy linked to sexual misconduct allegations against the Browns star.
Deebo Samuel, 49ers agree to extension worth up to $73.5M
NFL // 4 days ago
Deebo Samuel, 49ers agree to extension worth up to $73.5M
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million, the All-Pro wide receiver confirmed on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season
Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, who hoped to keep marriage private, calls leak 'disrespectful'
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, who hoped to keep marriage private, calls leak 'disrespectful'
Hall of Fame Game: Raiders-Jaguars to launch NFL preseason
Hall of Fame Game: Raiders-Jaguars to launch NFL preseason
Mickelson, 10 other LIV golfers sue PGA Tour over suspensions
Mickelson, 10 other LIV golfers sue PGA Tour over suspensions
Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres
Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement