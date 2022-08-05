Raiders win NFL preseason opener, Jaguars' No. 1 pick Walker logs sack

1/6

Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders piled up 321 yards of offense and allowed just one score on defense to earn a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, the NFL's annual preseason opener. Jaguars rookie linebacker Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, logged one sack in his on-field debut Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Advertisement

"There were plenty of things we did wrong, that we will be able to correct Friday on film, but I liked the way we approached the game," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels told reporters in his postgame news conference.

The game's kickoff was scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT, but was delayed due to severe weather in the area. Play resumed about 40 minutes later on a rain-soaked field.

Both teams offenses featured mostly backup players for the majority of the night, as the coaches attempted to limit injuries before the start of the regular season.

Quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Davante Adams were among those who sat out for the Raiders. The Jaguars benched starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne, wide receiver Christian Kirk and many other starters.

Running back Zamir White, who joined the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, totaled 75 yards from scrimmage in the win. Austin Walter, Ameer Abdullah and Jarrett Stidham scored rushing touchdowns for the Raiders.

Stidham also completed 8 of 15 passes for 96 yards. Fellow Raiders backup quarterback Nick Mullens completed 8 of 11 passes for 72 yards.

Jaguars backup Kyle Sloter completed 13 of 25 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Running back Nathan Cottrell scored the Jaguars' lone touchdown, a 5-yard catch from Sloter late in the fourth quarter.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson made two field goals, included a 55-yard attempt. Jaguars kicker Elliott Fry made a 46-yard kick.

"I love the effort of the football team," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. "Guys were excited, jazzed up prior to the game. I think the effort and energy was great. That's something we can build on.

"Obvious negatives, we've got to clean up some of the penalties, be able to stop the run, and run the football. Those are two areas of weak links of the night that cost us points and ultimately the game."

The Jaguars will host the Cleveland Browns in another preseason game at 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 12 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Raiders will host the Minnesota Vikings in their next preseason game at 4:25 p.m. Aug. 14 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The NFL's other 30 teams will start their preseason slates next week.