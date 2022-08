1/5

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who agreed to an extension Thursday, is now under contract through 2024. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Diontae Johnson agreed to a two-year, $36.71 million extension, which will keep the wide receiver under contract through 2024. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Pro Football Network about the pact Thursday afternoon. Johnson, 26, was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Advertisement

Johnson's deal can reach a total of $39.5 million, if he reaches incentives. The pact includes $27 million guaranteed.

The Steelers wide receiver hauled in a career-high 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games en route to his first Pro Bowl selection last season. Johnson totaled 88 catches for 923 yards and seven scores in 15 games in 2020.

The third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft totaled 59 catches, 680 yards and five scores in 2019.

The Steelers held training camp sessions every day this week in Latrobe, Pa. They also will practice Friday and Saturday before they resume camp Monday at Saint Vincent College.

They will host the Seattle Seahawks in their first preseason game Aug. 13 at Acisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.