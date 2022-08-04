Breaking News
U.S. declares monkeypox a national health emergency
NFL
Aug. 4, 2022 / 3:09 PM

Hall of Fame Game: Raiders-Jaguars to launch NFL preseason

By Alex Butler
Hall of Fame Game: Raiders-Jaguars to launch NFL preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders players will flood the field Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, launching the 2022 NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The NFL's other 30 teams will play their first preseason games next weekend. The game precedes the class of 2022 enshrinement ceremony, which will be held Saturday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"To be able to represent our league and our team, going there and playing, it's just an exciting opportunity for us," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels told reporters earlier this week.

"Our team is excited and I'm excited to see them compete."

Most teams keep their top players off the field for the majority of the preseason, in an effort to avoid injuries. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and backup C.J. Beathard won't take snaps Thursday.

Jake Luton and Kyle Sloter are the other quarterbacks on the Jaguars' depth chart. Luton will start against the Raiders.

RELATED Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season

"I'm excited," Luton said Tuesday. "They let me know I was going to start, and I'm just excited to be back in a Jaguars uniform and get to go out and play with the guys. I couldn't be more fired up."

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne also will not play. Fellow running back James Robinson is still recovering from an Achilles injury, which should lead to more work for backup Snoop Conner.

McDaniels did not reveal who would play in the Hall of Fame Game.

RELATED Dolphins' Tagovailoa, who hoped to keep marriage private, calls leak 'disrespectful'

"We will try to make the decisions we think are best for the team for what we need to do and get accomplished," McDaniels said.

"We are all ready to play and ready to go. None of us have coached or played in a long time. This is not something where you just jump back in and it's easy."

Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, could make his on-field NFL debut. Wide receiver Davante Adams, who joined the Raiders in an off-season trade, and other players atop the teams' depth charts likely will see limited action.

NFL legends Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil and Bryant Young will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton.

The Jaguars will continue the preseason with games against the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons. They will start the regular season with a game against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 11 in Landover, Md.

The Raiders will face the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots in their other preseason games. They will start the season with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 11 in Inglewood, Calif.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills in the first regular-season game of the 2022 NFL campaign. That game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 8 in Inglewood.

Steelers, WR Diontae Johnson agree to $36.71 million extension

Latest Headlines

Steelers, WR Diontae Johnson agree to $36.71 million extension
NFL // 1 hour ago
Steelers, WR Diontae Johnson agree to $36.71 million extension
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Diontae Johnson agreed to a two-year, $36.71 million extension, which will keep the wide receiver under contract through 2024.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season
NFL // 2 hours ago
Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his experience with ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic that is illegal in the United States, "paved the way" for the "best season" of his decorated NFL career.
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, who hoped to keep marriage private, calls leak 'disrespectful'
NFL // 4 hours ago
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, who hoped to keep marriage private, calls leak 'disrespectful'
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who recently was married, hoped to keep the moment private. He told reporters that he felt disrespected when the news leaked.
Dolphins confident in Tua Tagovailoa's deep-throwing ability
NFL // 11 hours ago
Dolphins confident in Tua Tagovailoa's deep-throwing ability
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins coaches say they believe Tua Tagovailoa can complete any pass he is asked to make in 2022, despite sometime criticism of his deep throws. And they liken his new pass catchers to a fleet of yachts.
NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension, seeks tougher penalty
NFL // 21 hours ago
NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension, seeks tougher penalty
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The NFL appealed the six-game suspension Deshaun Watson received earlier this week for violating the league's personal conduct policy, the league said Wednesday.
Broncos WR Tim Patrick, RB Damarea Crockett expected to miss season
NFL // 1 day ago
Broncos WR Tim Patrick, RB Damarea Crockett expected to miss season
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett each sustained knee injuries and are expected to miss the entire 2022 NFL season, the team announced.
NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of two draft picks and fined and suspended team owner Stephen Ross for violations of its integrity of the game policy, the league announced Tuesday.
Judge decides on six-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson
NFL // 3 days ago
Judge decides on six-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game ban for Deshaun Watson on Monday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy linked to sexual misconduct allegations against the Browns star.
Deebo Samuel, 49ers agree to extension worth up to $73.5M
NFL // 3 days ago
Deebo Samuel, 49ers agree to extension worth up to $73.5M
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million, the All-Pro wide receiver confirmed on social media.
Dolphins running backs present fantasy football conundrum
NFL // 3 days ago
Dolphins running backs present fantasy football conundrum
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins spent big on free agent running backs this off-season and appear ready to share the workload between a stable of speedy options, which will likely create a fantasy football predicament.
