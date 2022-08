1/5

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married last month in Davie, Fla. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who recently got married, hoped to keep the moment private. He told reporters that he felt disrespected when the news leaked. Tagovailoa, 24, was wed to Annah Gore, 24, on July 18 in Davie, Fla., Broward County records show. He spoke about the moment during a news conference at training camp Wednesday at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla. Advertisement

"Yeah, it was very special," Tagovailoa said. "I don't know who ended up leaking it, but you must have been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.

"For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible. and that's what we try to do with me, my wife and my family. But obviously in this world, that's not how it is.

"It's almost kind of disrespectful, if you will, by doing that. But it is what it is. I can't do anything about it. Guys, I have a wife."

Tagovailoa also said that his marriage won't change his focus on the 2022 season. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is entering his third season. Tagovailoa was born in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and attended Saint Louis High School in Honolulu.

Advertisement

He is under contract through the 2023 season, but the Dolphins can opt to pick up a fifth-year option on his rookie deal for the 2024 campaign. Tagovailoa's contract includes an average salary of about $7.5 million per season.

The Dolphins will return to training camp Friday in Miami Gardens. They will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first preseason game Aug. 13 in Tampa, Fla.