Broncos WR Tim Patrick, RB Damarea Crockett expected to miss season

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick sustained a knee injury Tuesday at training camp. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett each sustained knee injuries and are expected to miss the entire 2022 NFL season, the team announced. The Broncos teammates sustained their injures Tuesday at training camp at UCHealth Training Centre in Englewood, Colo. Advertisement

Patrick was injured after he made a catch during an 11-on-11 drill. He was carted off the field. Crockett departed earlier on in practice after he sustained his injury during a special teams drill.

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler are expected to start the season as the Broncos' top wide receivers. Kendall Hinton, Montrell Washington, Seth Williams, Travis Fulgham, Trey Quinn, Tyrie Cleveland, Kaden Davis, Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil are among the other wide receivers on the Broncos' camp roster.

"All those guys are going to have to rally together," Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Tuesday. "That's part of this game.

"The worst part of this game is when things like that happen, but it also brings your team together. You have to show the support and love for your family because they are a part of our family. We have to find a way to fill that void."

Crockett, an undrafted free agent rookie signing last season, totaled just seven yards on three carries in 12 games last season. He spent most of his time on special teams.

Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone and Tyreik McAllister are among the Broncos' other running backs.

Sutton led the Broncos with 776 yards on 58 catches in 17 games last season. He also scored twice. Tight end Noah Fant, who was traded this off-season to the Seattle Seahawks, totaled the third-most receiving yards (670) in 2021 for the Broncos.

Patrick, 28, totaled 734 yards and five scores on 53 catches in 16 starts last season. He totaled a career-high 742 yards and six scores on 51 catches in 15 starts in 2020. He joined the Broncos in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Utah.

Patrick totaled 143 catches for 2,009 yards and a dozen touchdowns through his first four seasons with the Broncos.

"You always hate to see one of your teammates go down, but to see my brother Tim go down, it hurts," Sutton said of Patrick.

The Broncos will host the Dallas Cowboys in their first preseason game Aug. 13 in Denver. They will face the Seahawks to start the regular season Sept. 12 in Seattle.