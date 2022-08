1/5

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be suspended for at least six games in 2022 for violating the NFL personal conduct policy, based on a ruling Monday by former federal judge Sue Robinson. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson recommended a six-game ban for Deshaun Watson on Monday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy linked to sexual misconduct allegations made against the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Yahoo Sports about the ruling. The outlets also reported that Watson will not be fined. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the players' association have three days to appeal the ruling. Advertisement

The union released a statement Sunday. saying it would not oppose Robinson's decision. The union urged the NFL to take similar action.

The parties had appointed Robinson to settle the disciplinary dispute.

Our joint statement with Deshaun Watson on the impending arbitration decision: pic.twitter.com/9ObLnHiX6J— NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 31, 2022

Watson has faced accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct from more than two dozen women through civil lawsuits. Those alleged encounters occurred between March 2020 and March 2021, when Watson was the starting quarterback of the Houston Texans.

Watson settled 20 of the lawsuits he faced in June. His attorney, Tony Buzbee, said Monday that Watson settled three of the remaining four lawsuits he faces.

