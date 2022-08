1/5

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is now signed through the 2025 season.

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million, the All-Pro wide receiver confirmed on social media. Samuel, who confirmed the deal Sunday on Twitter and Instagram, is now signed through the 2025 season. The pact includes $58.1 million guaranteed. Advertisement

Samuel totaled 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns in 16 games last season. He hauled in a career-high 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns and led the league with 18.2 yards per catch.

Samuel also excelled as a runner, with 365 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 59 carries.

The second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Samuel, 26, totaled just 417 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in seven games in 2020. He totaled 961 yards and six scores in 15 games during his rookie campaign.

Samuel, who requested a trade in April, was a threat to hold out this off-season, but he attended the team's June mandatory minicamp. He also reported on time for training camp.

The 49ers will start their preseason slate with a game against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 12 in Santa Clara, Calif. They also will face the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texas in the preseason. The 49ers will battle the Chicago Bears in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 in Chicago.