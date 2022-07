1/5

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14), who agreed to an extension Thursday, is now under contract through the 2025 season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf agreed to a three-year, $72 million extension, which will keep the star wide receiver under contract through 2025. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the deal Thursday night. The pact includes $58.2 million in guaranteed money. Metcalf retweeted reports of the extension and referenced his new deal Thursday on social media. Advertisement

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound playmaker was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Metcalf, 24, entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former Ole Miss star hauled in 75 catches for 967 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns in 17 starts last season. In 2020, he totaled a career-high 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 scores in 16 starts en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

Metcalf did not miss a game through his first three NFL seasons. He enters the 2022 campaign as a top target for the Seahawks, who lost quarterback Russell Wilson in an off-season trade.

Veterans Geno Smith and Drew Lock are in a training camp competition to determine the team's new starter.

Advertisement

Veteran Tyler Lockett and Freddie Swain join Metcalf as the Seahawks' top wide receivers. Noah Fant, who was acquired from the Denver Broncos in the Wilson trade, is expected to lineup as the starting tight end. Lock and defensive end Shelby Harris also joined the Broncos in that March trade from Denver.

The Seahawks will start their preseason schedule with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 13 in Pittsburgh. They will also face the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys this preseason. They will start the regular season with a game against the Broncos on Sept. 12 in Seattle.