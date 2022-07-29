Trending
July 29, 2022 / 11:58 AM

Commanders DE Chase Young to miss start of season

By Alex Butler
Commanders DE Chase Young to miss start of season
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young missed eight games last season with a torn ACL. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders expect defensive end Chase Young to miss the start of the NFL's regular season as he recovers from the torn ACL he sustained last year, coach Ron Rivera told reporters Friday.

"I don't think there is a fair timetable, but he will probably start off on the [physically unable to perform] list to start the season," Rivera said at The Park in Ashburn, Va. "It's unfortunate."

Rivera also said Young could start the season with another injury designation, but confirmed he "will not be ready for the first game."

Young started training camp on the PUP list. He will miss at least four games to start the campaign if he remains on that list in Week 1.

Rivera provided an earlier update on the pass rusher during a radio appearance on The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan.

Asked if Young would miss two to four games, he said that the defender "is probably going to miss a little bit of time."

Rivera said he told Young not to push himself, and that situation isn't about just "this season, but about the future."

Young sustained the right knee injury during a 29-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 14 in Tampa, Fla. He missed the final eight games of the season.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft earned Rookie of the Year honors after he totaled 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown in 15 games in his first year with the Commanders.

He totaled 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his nine starts last season.

Montez Sweat is expected to start at one defensive end spot. James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill, Daniel Wise, Shaka Toney, Bumni Rotimi and Efe Obada are among the other pass rushers on the roster.

The Commanders will host the Carolina Panthers in their first preseason game Aug. 13 in Landover, Md. They also will play the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens in the preseason.

The Commanders will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 in Landover.

