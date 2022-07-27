Trending
NFL
July 27, 2022

Saints' Thomas, Dolphins' Mostert active at camp; Packers' Bakhtiari still out

By Alex Butler
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was removed from the physically unable to perform list and participated Wednesday in training camp. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 27 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert avoided the physically unable to perform list to start training camp Wednesday, a sign that they are on track for Week 1.

Thomas, who last played Jan. 17, 2021, returned from his longtime ankle injury issues and took snaps at the Saints facility at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

The 2019 Offensive Player of the Year led the NFL in receptions in 2018 and 2019. He missed nine games in 2020 and the entire 2021 season.

Thomas told reporters that he challenged himself to "stay positive" amid his absence.

"If you know it's going to be challenging, you have to accept the challenge," Thomas said. "Once you accept the challenge, that's when you handle your business."

The Saints will face the Houston Texans in their first preseason game Aug. 13 in Houston. They will then battle the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers to end the preseason. They will battle the Atlanta Falcons in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 in Atlanta.

Mostert announced Monday that he was cleared for training camp activities. He spent the off-season rehabbing a knee injury, which caused him to miss 16 games for the San Francisco 49ers.

"Just being back out there felt great," Mostert said. "I was limited to a couple reps here and there. We are doing a progression. It was lovely to be out there with my teammates."

Mostert, known as one of the fastest players in the NFL, will join Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel and Myles Gaskin and compete for running back carries this season for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, in their three preseason games. They will host the New England Patriots in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

On the other side of the injury spectrum, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday that All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent a knee procedure this off-season.

Bakhtiari missed the first 16 games of last season and returned for the Packers' Week 17 game. He did not play in the postseason or participate in organized team activities or minicamp.

Gutekunst said the team will not "put a timetable" on Bakhtiari's return. He is on the PUP list and will miss a minimum of four games if he is still on the list for Week 1.

"Dave had a very significant injury -- it was much more than just an ACL [tear] way back when it occurred," Gutekunst said. "I thought he busted his tail to get back last season."

The Packers will face the 49ers in their first preseason game Aug. 12 in Santa Clara, Calif. They will also battle the Saints and Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason. The Packers will face the Minnesota Vikings in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 in Minneapolis.

