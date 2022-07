1/5

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola won two Super Bowl titles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola plans to retire from the NFL, his agent Erik Burkhardt said. Burkhardt announced the news Monday night on Twitter. Amendola also hinted at the move with a highlight video Tuesday on the social media platform. Advertisement

"Wouldn't have it any other way," Amendola wrote.

The 13-year-veteran entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech. Amendola signed with the St. Louis Rams in 2009. He joined quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2013. Amendola teamed up with Brady for Super Bowl titles in 2015 and 2017.

"Beyond proud of my brother Danny Amendola on an incredible football career," Burkhardt tweeted. "He battled through the lowest NFL lows [cut several times early in his career] and reached the highest of highs.

"His respect in the league is unprecedented. Career part 2 will be even better."

Amendola played for the Miami Dolphins in 2018 and joined the Detroit Lions in 2019. He spent last season with the Houston Texans.

Advertisement Wouldn't have it any other way. pic.twitter.com/DbU0Ubrgkf— Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) July 26, 2022

Amendola, 36, totaled a career-high 689 yards in his second season with the Rams. He totaled at least 600 yards in three separate seasons with the Patriots.

Amendola logged 11 catches for 137 yards and three scores during the Patriots' 2015 title run. He also caught 26 passes for 348 yards and two scores to help the Patriots reach the title game in 2018, which they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.