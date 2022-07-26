Trending
Kyler Murray's $230.5M extension includes rare 'independent study' clause

By Alex Butler
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year contract extension last week. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Kyler Murray's new contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals features a rare "independent study" clause, which requires the quarterback to spend at least four hours weekly to mentally prepare between games.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and NBC Sports about the contract Monday. Those outlets also reported the "independent study" language to be "unprecedented" and "very unique" for a player contract.

NFL Network posted a portion of the pact on Twitter. The Cardinals and Murray agreed Thursday to the teams of the five-year extension. Murray signed the deal Monday.

Details in the pact explain the independent study and state that Murray will be deemed "in default" of the contract if he doesn't meet the terms of the language.

RELATED Allen, Burrow, Hurts lead Top 20 fantasy football QB rankings

"'Independent Study' means player studies the material provided to him by the club in order to prepare for the club's next upcoming game, including without limitation any such material provided via an iPad or other electronic device," the language in the contract says.

"Time spent in mandatory meetings shall not constitute Independent study. Player shall receive no credit for independent study for any period which player does not personally study the provided material in good faith."

The contract also states that Murray will not receive credit for the study during periods that the material is on an iPad or electronic advice if he is not personally studying or watching the material or if he is engaged in any other activity that may distract his attention. The contract provides examples of such distractions, which include: watching television, internet browsing and video game playing.

Murray is known as an active video game player and streamer. In December, Murray told the New York Times that his "cognitive skills" allow him to go out on the field and see things before they happen. He said he isn't "one of those guys that's' going to sit there and kill myself watching film."

"I don't sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much," Murray said.

Murray's pact runs through 2028 and includes $160 million guaranteed. The two-time Pro Bowl selection completed a career-best 69.2% of his throws for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 starts last season. Murray also ran for 423 yards and five scores last season.

Cardinals players are all expected to report for training camp Tuesday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals will face the Cincinnati Bengals in their first preseason game Aug. 12 in Cincinnati. They will host the Kansas City Chiefs in their first regular season game Sept. 11 in Glendale.

Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray agree to $230.5 million contract extension Ravens trade WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to Cardinals

