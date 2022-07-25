Trending
July 25, 2022 / 11:47 AM

NFL launches subscription streaming service; NFL+ to stream games, other content

By Adam Schrader
NFL launches subscription streaming service; NFL+ to stream games, other content
The streaming service, NFL+, will be available for $4.99 per month, or a premium package for $9.99 with ad-free full and condensed game replays. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- The NFL launched the league's first streaming service, NFL+, on Monday and the new service will begin broadcasting live games next week.

NFL+ will include live local and prime-time regular season and postseason games on mobile devices, the league said in a statement. Prime-time games were previously available to Verizon customers free on the Yahoo! Sports app.

Live out-of-market preseason games, which were previously only available with a subscription to NFL Game Pass for $99.99 annually, will now be available for NFL+ subscribers across all devices.

"NFL+ marks the next evolution of the NFL's direct-to-consumer offering, building upon what the league developed with NFL Game Pass," the league said in a statement.

The league noted that fans will also be able to stream live local and national audio for every game as well as NFL Network shows on-demand and films from the league's archives, among other content.

NFL+ is available for $4.99 per month, or a premium package for $9.99 with ad-free full and condensed game replays.

"Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us."

Goodell said that he hopes NFL+ will grow and deepen the league's "relationship with fans across all ages and demographics."

NFL+ will not initially include exclusive regular-season games, but NFL Media Chief Operating Officer Hans Schroeder told CNBC that may change in coming years depending on viewership habits.

"It's another option we'll consider with all of our other options," Schroeder said.

"We are really excited about where NFL+ can go. As quickly as media and the sports distribution business continues to change and evolve, there are lots of different factors."

NFL+ will begin streaming live action with the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4.

