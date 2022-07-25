Texans rookie John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia, vies for NFL return

July 25 (UPI) -- Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III was diagnosed with leukemia and is unlikely to play this season, the NFL rookie announced on social media.

Metchie spoke about his diagnoses in a statement released by the Texans on Sunday on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The Texans also placed Metchie on the active/non-football injury list.

Advertisement

"Recently I was diagnosed with APL [acute promyelocytic leukemia], the most curable form of Leukemia," Metchie wrote. "I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time.

"As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless."

The National Organization of Rare Diseases defines acute promyelocytic leukemia as a form of cancer in the blood, "characterized by a marked increase in a type of white blood cells." It develops in 600 to 800 people each year in the United States and mostly impacts adults at about 40 years old.

Advertisement

Symptoms of APl can include: a bleeding disorder, which can lead to excessive bleeding; fatigue; fever; chills; night sweats; weight loss; and pallor, an unhealthy pale appearance.

Metchie, 22, entered the league as a second-round pick in April's 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 195-pound playmaker totaled 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns on a team-high 96 catches last year in his final season at Alabama.

Metchie sustained a torn ACL in December's SEC title game. He did individual work last month at the Texans' organized team activities, but was expected to be ready to play after the team's off-season program.

"John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life with toughness and determination, and we are with him every step of the way in his fight against leukemia," Alabama coach Nick Saban said late Sunday. "It's a blessing that he is in a city known for great medical care and with an organization, in the Houston Texans, who will be with him throughout this journey.

"Our thoughts and prayers will remain with him throughout this battle."

Advertisement

The Texans, who signed Metchie to his rookie contract in May, started training camp Sunday, with rookies reporting to Houston Methodist Training Center. Veterans will report for camp Tuesday in Houston.