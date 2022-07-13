Happening Now
President Joe Biden makes first trip to Israel as president, says U.S.-Israeli relationship "stronger than it's ever been"
NFL
July 13, 2022 / 8:41 AM

Patriots to trade WR N'Keal Harry to Bears

By Alex Butler
1/5
Wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) joined the New England Patriots as the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots agreed to trade wide receiver N'Keal Harry, a former first-round pick, to the Chicago Bears, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.

The Bears will send the Patriots a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in exchange for Harry. The trade, which was not yet announced by the Patriots, is pending a physical.

The three-year veteran's agent, Jamal Tooson, announced last off-season that his client wanted to be traded away from the Patriots. Toosan said he formally requested a trade at that time.

Harry, 24, totaled just 184 yards on 12 catches in 12 games last season for the AFC East franchise. He ranked 56th in offensive rating among wide receivers last season, according to Pro Football Focus. His 84.8 run-blocking grade was the third-best among wide receivers. His 64.1 receiving grade ranked 101st at the position.

The No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft joined the Patriots out of Arizona State. Harry totaled a career-high 309 yards on 33 catches in 14 games in 2020. He scored twice that season. Harry logged just 105 yards and two scores on 12 catches in seven games as a rookie.

The Patriots are expected to start DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne at wide receiver this season. They acquired Parker in an off-season trade from the Miami Dolphins.

Veteran Nelson Agholor, rookie Tyquan Thornton, Ty Montgomery, Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Malcolm Perry are among the other wide receivers on the Patriots roster. The Patriots selected Thornton out of Baylor with a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Bears, who lost star wide receiver Allen Robinson this off-season in free agency, also roster wide receivers Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., Harry, Equanimeous St. Brown, Tajae Sharpe and Dazz Newsome.

Jones joined the team out of Tennessee through the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Bears rookies are scheduled to report to training camp July 23 in Lake Forest, Ill. The remainder of the team will report July 26 to PNC Center at Halas Hall.

Patriots rookies and veterans will report July 19 and 26, respectively, to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots also will host the Bears in the regular season on Oct. 24 at Gillette Stadium.

