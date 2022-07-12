Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, police say

1/5

Police found former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber dead last month in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Officials have determined that heat stroke was the cause of death of former Dallas Cowboys star Marion Barber III last month, authorities said on Tuesday. Police said last month that they found Barber, 38, dead when they conducted a welfare check on June 1 at an apartment in Frisco, Texas. Advertisement

The Frisco Police Department informed UPI on Tuesday of the cause of death.

"The Collin County medical report related to the death of Marion Barber III listed the cause of death to be heat stroke and the. manner of death to be an accident," Frisco officer Grant Cottingham said.

Officials did not provide any additional details and the Collin County Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to requests for information about Barber's death.

Born in Plymouth, Minn., Barber attended the University of Minnesota and joined the Cowboys as a fourth-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. The seven-year NFL veteran spent his first six seasons with the Cowboys -- and totaled a 16 touchdowns, a career high, 1,257 yards and 12 scores en route to his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2007.

Barber spent 2011, his final season, with the Chicago Bears before retiring in 2012.

Barber's family, friends and former teammates attended a celebration of life June 22 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens was among the speakers at the ceremony.

