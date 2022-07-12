Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 12, 2022 / 9:25 AM

Ex-Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says stadium name change 'doesn't seem right'

By Alex Butler
1/5
Ex-Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says stadium name change 'doesn't seem right'
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played at Pittsburgh's Heinz FIeld for his entire NFL career. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Ben Roethlisberger can be counted among the critics of the Pittsburgh Steelers stadium's recent name change, as the retired quarterback wrote on social media that the move to Acrisure Stadium "doesn't seem right."

Roethlisberger delivered his opinion on the name change Monday on Twitter and Facebook. The Steelers announced hours earlier that Heinz Field will now be known as Acrisure Stadium.

Advertisement

"I can't believe it, it doesn't seem right or real," Roethlisberger wrote on his social media platforms. "Home will always be Heinz Field! I will never forget the last game, and all the amazing fans at Forever Heinz!"

Roethlisberger, 40, announced Jan. 27 that he would end his decorated 18-year NFL career. The two-time Super Bowl champion entered the league as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. The Steelers' home stadium was known as Heinz Field for his entire career.

Pittsburgh officials said Monday that the naming rights deal with the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based financial technology and insurance broker is for 15 years. The stadium opened in 2001 as Heinz Field.

Advertisement

"We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a news release. "Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums."

RELATED Steelers 'excited' about QB Rudolph's future after Roethlisberger departure

Kraft Heinz released a statement Monday about the change and said it couldn't "justify" paying the same amount Acrisure paid for the naming rights deal.

"While we worked diligently with the Steelers for several months around a new naming rights deal, they found a new partner willing to pay significantly more than we could justify," the Pittsburgh-based company said.

"While our name will no longer be on the stadium, Heinz will remain a significant, long-term sponsor of the Steelers and we're excited to announce the details of our new partnership in the days ahead."

RELATED Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, two-time Super Bowl champ, to retire

Read More

Coach Dan Campbell says Lions 'don't need' elite QB for 'sustained success'

Latest Headlines

Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, authorities say
NFL // 1 hour ago
Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, authorities say
July 12 (UPI) -- Officials have determined that heat stroke was the cause of death of former Dallas Cowboys star Marion Barber III last month, authorities said Tuesday.
Condoleezza Rice, ex-secretary of state, joins Denver Broncos ownership group
NFL // 22 hours ago
Condoleezza Rice, ex-secretary of state, joins Denver Broncos ownership group
July 11 (UPI) -- Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joined the new ownership for the Denver Broncos, the NFL franchise announced Monday.
Tony Romo wins third American Century golf title
NFL // 1 day ago
Tony Romo wins third American Century golf title
July 11 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo edged Mark Mulder and Joe Pavelski in a playoff to claim his third American Century Championship title in the annual celebrity golf tournament in Stateline, Nev.
Browns to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to Panthers
NFL // 5 days ago
Browns to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to Panthers
July 6 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, league sources told UPI on Wednesday.
Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson died from fentanyl, cocaine, autopsy finds
NFL // 1 week ago
Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson died from fentanyl, cocaine, autopsy finds
July 1 (UPI) -- Late Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died last month from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, a spokesman from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told UPI on Friday.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow pondered banking career amid college football struggles
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Bengals QB Joe Burrow pondered banking career amid college football struggles
June 24 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow considered a career as an investment banker amid his early struggles as a college football player.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26
June 22 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died, the team announced Wednesday morning. He was 26.
Bucs' Rob Gronkowski retires, leaves door open for NFL return
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Bucs' Rob Gronkowski retires, leaves door open for NFL return
June 22 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL for a second time, he announced on social media. His agent later said he "wouldn't be surprised" if he came back in the middle of next season or in 2023.
Coach Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose OTA for practice violations
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Coach Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose OTA for practice violations
June 17 (UPI) -- The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy $100,000 and the team lost an organized team activity practice for next off-season due recent practices, which the league deemed to be too physical.
Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis, 26, retires from NFL to pursue ministry
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis, 26, retires from NFL to pursue ministry
June 15 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts starting safety Khari Willis announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL to pursue a future in ministry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, authorities say
Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, authorities say
MLB All-Star Game 2022: Yankees earn league-best six selections
MLB All-Star Game 2022: Yankees earn league-best six selections
Condoleezza Rice, ex-secretary of state, joins Denver Broncos ownership group
Condoleezza Rice, ex-secretary of state, joins Denver Broncos ownership group
Braves trade top prospect Waters, two others for Royals draft pick
Braves trade top prospect Waters, two others for Royals draft pick
Tony Romo wins third American Century golf title
Tony Romo wins third American Century golf title
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement