Tony Romo wins third American Century golf title

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo made four birdies over the final round of the 2022 American Century Championship on Sunday in Stateline, Nev. Photo courtesy of Visit Lake Tahoe/American Century Championship

July 11 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo edged Mark Mulder and Joe Pavelski in a playoff to claim his third American Century Championship title in the annual celebrity golf tournament in Stateline, Nev. Romo carded a 3-under par 69, with four birdies over his final 18 holes, Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. His lone final-round bogey came on hole No. 1. Advertisement

"I was hitting the ball so good that I gave myself so many opportunities that the law of averages eventually took place," Romo told reporters.

Romo, who also won in 2018 and 2019, was 1-under par for the tournament. Mulder entered the day as the tournament leader. The longtime MLB pitcher was 4-over par in the final round and tied Pavelski for second.

Pavelski was 4-under over his final 18 holes. The Dallas Stars winger just missed a chance to win the tournament when he pushed an 18-foot eagle putt on the first playoff hole.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and Hall of Fame golfer Annika Sorenstam tied for fourth. Former tennis star Mardy Fish finished sixth.

Mike Modano, Derek Lowe, Aaron Rodgers and Marshall Faulk also finished inside the Top 10.

Romo, Pavelski and Mulder each birdied the 501-yard first playoff hole. Romo then won the tournament with a five-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole.

He will donate his $125,000 first-place prize to tournament charities.

"I had to keep patient," Romo said. "Coming from behind is a great feeling. All the wins here are special, but this one was different because my boys are 10 and 8 years old and they were into it."