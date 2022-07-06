Trending
NFL
July 6, 2022 / 2:32 PM

Browns to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to Panthers

By Alex Butler
Veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was to be traded Wednesday, would join the Carolina Panthers in 2022. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, league sources told UPI on Wednesday.

The deal is pending a physical. Mayfield, 27, is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft appeared in 60 games over his four-year tenure with the AFC North franchise.

Mayfield completed 60.5% of his throws for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 starts last season. He played through a shoulder injury throughout the 2021-22 campaign and underwent surgery in January.

Mayfield went 29-30 as a starter in four seasons with the Browns. He completed 61.6% of his throws for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

Wednesday's move follows Mayfield's trade request from earlier this off-season amid reports that the team wanted acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

Watson joined the Browns in March, but could miss games if the NFL finds he violated the league's personal conduct policy. The league is investigating accusations of sexual misconduct made against the quarterback.

Mayfield will join quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Matt Corral and P.J. Walker on the Panthers' depth chart.

Browns rookies will report July 22 for training camp in Berea, Ohio. The remainder of the team's roster is expected to report July 26 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Panthers rookies and veterans will report to training camp July 26 to Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

