Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson died from fentanyl, cocaine, autopsy finds

Police found Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson unresponsive on the night of June 21 at a residence north of downtown Baltimore. Photo by Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos

July 1 (UPI) -- Late Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died last month from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, a spokesman from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told UPI on Friday. Spokesman Bruce Goldfarb also said an autopsy on Ferguson, 26, is concluded and the death was ruled an "accident." Advertisement

Baltimore Police Department officers responded to a call on the night of June 21 and found Ferguson unresponsive at a residence north of downtown. Police said no signs of trauma or foul play were apparent at the scene.

"Our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiance, friend and teammate," the Ravens said Friday in a statement.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while we continue to support his family and teammates, who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one and will celebrate his life [Saturday]."

Ferguson was a 2019 NFL Draft pick and entering his fourth season with the Ravens. He participated in the team's June mandatory minicamp.

A Zachary, La., native, he attended West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville, La., and played at Louisiana Tech. Ferguson's 45 career sacks there are the most in NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision history.

He appeared in 38 games over his three-year NFL career.

Ferguson's family announced earlier this week that his funeral will be held Saturday in Bains, La. Ferguson is survived by his fiancee, Doni Smith, and three children.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson participates in OTAs in Owings Mills, Md., on June 7, 2022. Photo by Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos