Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 1, 2022 / 1:56 PM

Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson died from fentanyl, cocaine, autopsy finds

By Alex Butler
Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson died from fentanyl, cocaine, autopsy finds
Police found Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson unresponsive on the night of June 21 at a residence north of downtown Baltimore. Photo by Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos

July 1 (UPI) -- Late Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died last month from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, a spokesman from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told UPI on Friday.

Spokesman Bruce Goldfarb also said an autopsy on Ferguson, 26, is concluded and the death was ruled an "accident."

Advertisement

Baltimore Police Department officers responded to a call on the night of June 21 and found Ferguson unresponsive at a residence north of downtown. Police said no signs of trauma or foul play were apparent at the scene.

"Our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiance, friend and teammate," the Ravens said Friday in a statement.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while we continue to support his family and teammates, who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one and will celebrate his life [Saturday]."

Ferguson was a 2019 NFL Draft pick and entering his fourth season with the Ravens. He participated in the team's June mandatory minicamp.

A Zachary, La., native, he attended West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville, La., and played at Louisiana Tech. Ferguson's 45 career sacks there are the most in NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision history.

Advertisement

He appeared in 38 games over his three-year NFL career.

Ferguson's family announced earlier this week that his funeral will be held Saturday in Bains, La. Ferguson is survived by his fiancee, Doni Smith, and three children.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson participates in OTAs in Owings Mills, Md., on June 7, 2022. Photo by Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos

Read More

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26 Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Hill compare connection to Bulls' Jordan, Rodman Bengals QB Joe Burrow pondered banking career amid college football struggles

Latest Headlines

Bengals QB Joe Burrow pondered banking career amid college football struggles
NFL // 1 week ago
Bengals QB Joe Burrow pondered banking career amid college football struggles
June 24 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow considered a career as an investment banker amid his early struggles as a college football player.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26
NFL // 1 week ago
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26
June 22 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died, the team announced Wednesday morning. He was 26.
Bucs' Rob Gronkowski retires, leaves door open for NFL return
NFL // 1 week ago
Bucs' Rob Gronkowski retires, leaves door open for NFL return
June 22 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL for a second time, he announced on social media. His agent later said he "wouldn't be surprised" if he came back in the middle of next season or in 2023.
Coach Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose OTA for practice violations
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Coach Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose OTA for practice violations
June 17 (UPI) -- The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy $100,000 and the team lost an organized team activity practice for next off-season due recent practices, which the league deemed to be too physical.
Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis, 26, retires from NFL to pursue ministry
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis, 26, retires from NFL to pursue ministry
June 15 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts starting safety Khari Willis announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL to pursue a future in ministry.
Steelers make Minkah Fitzpatrick highest-paid safety in league history
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Steelers make Minkah Fitzpatrick highest-paid safety in league history
June 15 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a four-year contract extension Wednesday that makes him the highest-paid player at the position in NFL history.
NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman joins Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast crew
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman joins Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast crew
June 15 (UPI) -- Three-time first-team All-Pro Richard Sherman will join Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast crew for the 2022 NFL season, the company announced.
Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84
June 10 (UPI) -- Former All-Pro running back Don Perkins, who spent his eight-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, died at the age of 84, the team announced Friday.
Raiders, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agree to $32M contract extension
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Raiders, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agree to $32M contract extension
June 10 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agreed to a $32 million contract extension, a source close to the league told UPI on Friday.
Rams sign WR Cooper Kupp to $80M contract extension
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Rams sign WR Cooper Kupp to $80M contract extension
June 9 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams signed wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year contract extension, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets
Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets
Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova advance to 3rd round at Wimbledon
Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova advance to 3rd round at Wimbledon
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Hill compare connection to Bulls' Jordan, Rodman
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Hill compare connection to Bulls' Jordan, Rodman
Swiatek moves on, Pliskova upset in Round 2 as rain suspends Wimbledon
Swiatek moves on, Pliskova upset in Round 2 as rain suspends Wimbledon
Ja Morant, Grizzlies agree to contract worth up to $231 million
Ja Morant, Grizzlies agree to contract worth up to $231 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement