Trending
Advertisement
NFL
June 22, 2022 / 7:45 AM

Bucs' Rob Gronkowski retires, leaves door open for NFL return

By Alex Butler
1/5
Bucs' Rob Gronkowski retires, leaves door open for NFL return
Star tight end Rob Gronkowski (L) spent his entire 11-year NFL career as Tom Brady's teammate. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will retire from the NFL for a second time, he announced on social media.

Gronkowski announced his decision Tuesday on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, later told ESPN that he "wouldn't be surprised" if he came back in the middle of the 2022 season or in 2023.

Advertisement

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," Gronkowski wrote. "The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well.

Advertisement

"From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all."

RELATED Coach Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose OTA for practice violations

Gronkowski, 33, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, a four-time All-Pro and a four-time Super Bowl champion. His 92 receiving touchdowns are the third-most among tight ends in NFL history and rank 30th all-time. His 9,286 receiving yards are the fifth-most among tight ends.

Gronkowski totaled 55 catches for 802 yards and six scores in 12 starts last season. He scored seven times in 16 starts in 2020, when he won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers.

"Rob is a true professional who left it all on the field for us the past two seasons and helped establish a championship culture in our building," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a news release. "He played a crucial part in our Super Bowl LV championship season in 2020 and battled through a number of injuries last year while on the way to one of the most productive receiving yardage seasons in his 11-year career.

RELATED Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis, 26, retires from NFL to pursue ministry

"It is always difficult to see a great player walk away from the game when he is still enjoying that kind of success, but the overwhelming emotions I feel today are gratitude and respect for one of the greatest tight ends who ever played the game.

Advertisement

"While his on-field accomplishments will surely earn him a gold jacket and a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it is his humble attitude and team-first approach to the game that truly defined his career."

The second-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft spent his first nine seasons with the New England Patriots. He led the NFL with 17 touchdowns in 2011. He retired from the NFL in 2019, but opted to return for the 2020 season. The Buccaneers acquired the star tight end and a seventh-round pick that off-season in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

RELATED Steelers make Minkah Fitzpatrick highest-paid safety in league history

Gronkowski spent his entire 11-year NFL tenure as a teammate of star quarterback Tom Brady.

"Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of Gronk," Brady wrote on Instagram. "Nobody has ever embodied the idea of 'leaving it all out on the field' like Rob has throughout his entire career.

"Every single snap, I knew that no matter how many people you put in front of him, he was going to get to his spot. Even more important is the person he was off the field. Focused when he had to be, and fun the rest of the time. Having Gronk in your locker room was every NFL player's dream. I'm proud of all that we've accomplished together, and even more excited for all you have ahead of you."

Advertisement

The Buccaneers will report to training camp on July 25. They will start the regular season with a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call," Rosenhaus told ESPN. "This is just my opinion, but I wouldn't be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season."

Latest Headlines

Coach Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose OTA for practice violations
NFL // 4 days ago
Coach Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose OTA for practice violations
June 17 (UPI) -- The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy $100,000 and the team lost an organized team activity practice for next off-season due recent practices, which the league deemed to be too physical.
Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis, 26, retires from NFL to pursue ministry
NFL // 6 days ago
Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis, 26, retires from NFL to pursue ministry
June 15 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts starting safety Khari Willis announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL to pursue a future in ministry.
Steelers make Minkah Fitzpatrick highest-paid safety in league history
NFL // 6 days ago
Steelers make Minkah Fitzpatrick highest-paid safety in league history
June 15 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a four-year contract extension Wednesday that makes him the highest-paid player at the position in NFL history.
NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman joins Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast crew
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman joins Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast crew
June 15 (UPI) -- Three-time first-team All-Pro Richard Sherman will join Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast crew for the 2022 NFL season, the company announced.
Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84
NFL // 1 week ago
Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84
June 10 (UPI) -- Former All-Pro running back Don Perkins, who spent his eight-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, died at the age of 84, the team announced Friday.
Raiders, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agree to $32M contract extension
NFL // 1 week ago
Raiders, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agree to $32M contract extension
June 10 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agreed to a $32 million contract extension, a source close to the league told UPI on Friday.
Rams sign WR Cooper Kupp to $80M contract extension
NFL // 1 week ago
Rams sign WR Cooper Kupp to $80M contract extension
June 9 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams signed wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year contract extension, the team announced.
Commanders' Jack Del Rio apologizes for calling Capitol attack a 'dustup'
NFL // 1 week ago
Commanders' Jack Del Rio apologizes for calling Capitol attack a 'dustup'
June 8 (UPI) -- Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio apologized Wednesday for calling the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol a "dustup."
Houston Texans to be added as defendants in Deshaun Watson lawsuits
NFL // 1 week ago
Houston Texans to be added as defendants in Deshaun Watson lawsuits
June 8 (UPI) -- Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing all 24 women who filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, said his law firm will add the Houston Texans as defendants in some of the suits against the quarterback.
Browns' Baker Mayfield excused from mandatory minicamp in 'mutual decision'
NFL // 1 week ago
Browns' Baker Mayfield excused from mandatory minicamp in 'mutual decision'
June 8 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns are excusing quarterback Baker Mayfield from attending the team's mandatory minicamp next week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Purdue star, NBA player Caleb Swanigan dies at 25
Ex-Purdue star, NBA player Caleb Swanigan dies at 25
Dodgers trade for Trayce Thompson, brother of Warriors' Klay, after Betts injury
Dodgers trade for Trayce Thompson, brother of Warriors' Klay, after Betts injury
PGA Tour's Brooks Koepka to join LIV Golf
PGA Tour's Brooks Koepka to join LIV Golf
Wimbledon tennis: Djokovic, Swiatek receive top seeds; Serena Williams unseeded
Wimbledon tennis: Djokovic, Swiatek receive top seeds; Serena Williams unseeded
Stanley Cup Final: Lightning use balance to beat Avalanche in Game 3
Stanley Cup Final: Lightning use balance to beat Avalanche in Game 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement