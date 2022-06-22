Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (45), who died Tuesday, participated in OTAs and mandatory minicamp earlier this month in Owings Mills, Md. Photo by Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos

June 22 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died, the team announced Wednesday morning. He was 26. A Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman told UPI that Ferguson was pronounced dead Tuesday after officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Ilchester Ave., just north of downtown. Advertisement

"We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the Ravens said in a statement. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Officers responded to a call from the residence at about 11:25 p.m. EDT Tuesday. The police spokeswoman said no signs of trauma or foul play were apparent at the scene. Baltimore's medical examiner will determine his official cause of death through an autopsy.

Ferguson was a 2019 NFL Draft pick and entering his fourth season with the Ravens. He appeared last week at the team's mandatory minicamp.

A Zachary, La., native, he attended West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville, La., and played at Louisiana Tech. Ferguson's 45 career sacks there are the most in NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision history.

Ferguson appeared in 38 games, with 10 starts, during his three-year NFL tenure.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," Ferguson's agent, Safarrah Lawson, said in a statement. "He was a wonderful young man full of love and life.

"He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family ask for your continued prayers."

