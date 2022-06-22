Trending
Advertisement
NFL
June 22, 2022 / 9:20 AM

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26

By Alex Butler
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (45), who died Tuesday, participated in OTAs and mandatory minicamp earlier this month in Owings Mills, Md. Photo by Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos

June 22 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died, the team announced Wednesday morning. He was 26.

A Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman told UPI that Ferguson was pronounced dead Tuesday after officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Ilchester Ave., just north of downtown.

Advertisement

"We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the Ravens said in a statement. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

RELATED Bucs' Rob Gronkowski retires, leaves door open for NFL return

Officers responded to a call from the residence at about 11:25 p.m. EDT Tuesday. The police spokeswoman said no signs of trauma or foul play were apparent at the scene. Baltimore's medical examiner will determine his official cause of death through an autopsy.

Ferguson was a 2019 NFL Draft pick and entering his fourth season with the Ravens. He appeared last week at the team's mandatory minicamp.

A Zachary, La., native, he attended West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville, La., and played at Louisiana Tech. Ferguson's 45 career sacks there are the most in NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision history.

Advertisement

Ferguson appeared in 38 games, with 10 starts, during his three-year NFL tenure.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," Ferguson's agent, Safarrah Lawson, said in a statement. "He was a wonderful young man full of love and life.

"He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family ask for your continued prayers."

RELATED Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis, 26, retires from NFL to pursue ministry

Notable Deaths of 2022

Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III rushes for 6 yards in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on October 8, 2007. He died June 1 at age 38. Photo by Jerome Davis/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Coach Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose OTA for practice violations

Latest Headlines

Bucs' Rob Gronkowski retires, leaves door open for NFL return
NFL // 2 hours ago
Bucs' Rob Gronkowski retires, leaves door open for NFL return
June 22 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL for a second time, he announced on social media. His agent later said he "wouldn't be surprised" if he came back in the middle of next season or in 2023.
Coach Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose OTA for practice violations
NFL // 5 days ago
Coach Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose OTA for practice violations
June 17 (UPI) -- The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy $100,000 and the team lost an organized team activity practice for next off-season due recent practices, which the league deemed to be too physical.
Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis, 26, retires from NFL to pursue ministry
NFL // 6 days ago
Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis, 26, retires from NFL to pursue ministry
June 15 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts starting safety Khari Willis announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL to pursue a future in ministry.
Steelers make Minkah Fitzpatrick highest-paid safety in league history
NFL // 6 days ago
Steelers make Minkah Fitzpatrick highest-paid safety in league history
June 15 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a four-year contract extension Wednesday that makes him the highest-paid player at the position in NFL history.
NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman joins Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast crew
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman joins Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast crew
June 15 (UPI) -- Three-time first-team All-Pro Richard Sherman will join Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast crew for the 2022 NFL season, the company announced.
Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84
NFL // 1 week ago
Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84
June 10 (UPI) -- Former All-Pro running back Don Perkins, who spent his eight-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, died at the age of 84, the team announced Friday.
Raiders, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agree to $32M contract extension
NFL // 1 week ago
Raiders, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agree to $32M contract extension
June 10 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agreed to a $32 million contract extension, a source close to the league told UPI on Friday.
Rams sign WR Cooper Kupp to $80M contract extension
NFL // 1 week ago
Rams sign WR Cooper Kupp to $80M contract extension
June 9 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams signed wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year contract extension, the team announced.
Commanders' Jack Del Rio apologizes for calling Capitol attack a 'dustup'
NFL // 1 week ago
Commanders' Jack Del Rio apologizes for calling Capitol attack a 'dustup'
June 8 (UPI) -- Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio apologized Wednesday for calling the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol a "dustup."
Houston Texans to be added as defendants in Deshaun Watson lawsuits
NFL // 1 week ago
Houston Texans to be added as defendants in Deshaun Watson lawsuits
June 8 (UPI) -- Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing all 24 women who filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, said his law firm will add the Houston Texans as defendants in some of the suits against the quarterback.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Purdue star, NBA player Caleb Swanigan dies at 25
Ex-Purdue star, NBA player Caleb Swanigan dies at 25
Dodgers trade for Trayce Thompson, brother of Warriors' Klay, after Betts injury
Dodgers trade for Trayce Thompson, brother of Warriors' Klay, after Betts injury
Wimbledon tennis: Djokovic, Swiatek receive top seeds; Serena Williams unseeded
Wimbledon tennis: Djokovic, Swiatek receive top seeds; Serena Williams unseeded
Bucs' Rob Gronkowski retires, leaves door open for NFL return
Bucs' Rob Gronkowski retires, leaves door open for NFL return
PGA Tour's Brooks Koepka to join LIV Golf
PGA Tour's Brooks Koepka to join LIV Golf
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement