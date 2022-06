Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was fined each of the past two off-seasons for holding practices deemed too physical by the NFL. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy $100,000 and the team lost an organized team activity practice for next off-season due recent practices, which the league deemed to be too physical. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters about the penalties Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Advertisement

McCarthy also was fined $50,000 last year for the same reason. The Cowboys also were fined $100,000 and lost an OTA for that infraction. The NFL also disciplined the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 for similar violations.

The Cowboys were scheduled to hold their final day of mandatory minicamp Thursday in Frisco, Texas, but canceled the session to give the players an off day. Rookies still met with coaches and lifted weights, while veterans were excused.

The Cowboys held their lone minicamp practice Tuesday and will return July 25 for training camp. Cowboys players met Wednesday at a Topgolf facility.

Jones also was part of a news conference Thursday at AT&T Stadium to announce that the facility will be one of the host cites for the men's 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ten other U.S. venues will host World Cup games. FIFA also announced cites in Mexico and Canada for the 48-team competition.

The Cowboys will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first regular-season game at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 11 in Arlington.