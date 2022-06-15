Trending
June 15, 2022 / 7:58 AM

NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman joins Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast crew

By Alex Butler
All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, who agreed to join Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcast crew, said he is leaving the door open to play during the 2022 NFL season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Three-time first-team All-Pro Richard Sherman will join Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast crew for the 2022 NFL season, the company announced.

"Exited to join the team," Sherman wrote in a quote tweet of the Amazon announcement late Tuesday on Twitter.

Sherman is expected make pregame, halftime and postgame appearances. Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and longtime commentators Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit also will be part of the broadcast team.

Sherman, who spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, told NFL Network that he is leaving "that door open" to play in the NFL in 2022.

The 34-year-old cornerback logged 11 total tackles, one interception, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in five appearances in 2021. Sherman started three games for the Buccaneers.

The fifth-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft spent his first seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He played three seasons for the San Francisco 49ers from 2018 through 2020.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection's 37 interceptions are the most among active players and rank 104th all-time. He is a free agent this off-season.

Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football schedule will start in Week 2, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 15 in Kansas City, Mo.

The schedule continues with a game every week until a Week 12 break. Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football schedule will conclude with weekly broadcasts from Week 13 through Week 17.

The NFL announced Amazon Prime Video's 11-year, exclusive agreement for Thursday Night Football in February. NFL Network first broadcast Thursday Night Football games in 2006.

