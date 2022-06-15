Steelers make Minkah Fitzpatrick highest-paid safety in league history

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, shown Nov. 14, 2021, compiled 124 total tackles and two interceptions last season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a four-year contract extension Wednesday that makes him the highest-paid player at the position in NFL history. Fitzpatrick's agency, WME Sports, told ESPN and NFL Media that Fitzpatrick will earn more than $18.4 million per year under the $73.6 million extension. The All-Pro defensive back also was given $36 million guaranteed at signing. Advertisement

The Steelers later confirmed Fitzpatrick's new five-year contract, though the team declined to reveal financial terms of the pact.

"We are very excited to sign Minkah to a new five-year contract," Steelers general manager Omar Khan said in a statement. "Minkah is one of the top safeties in the NFL and we are thrilled he will be in Pittsburgh through at least the next five years.

"When we traded for him, we knew he was going to be an integral part of our defense and we look forward to that continuing as we prepare for the upcoming season."

The five-year contract includes the four-year extension that begins in 2023. Prior to the deal, Fitzpatrick had one year left on his previous pact.

It is the first significant contract negotiated by Khan, who was hired as the successor to former Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert earlier this off-season. Fitzpatrick's contract outpaces star safety Jamal Adams' deal that averages $17.5 million per year.

"I am very excited," Fitzpatrick said. "I am still kind of in shock right now. It's a blessing, [and] I am really excited. ... I really like it here. I have been playing well the last three seasons, at a high level. I love the atmosphere, the coaching, the tradition. Being able to continue that for the next few years is definitely a blessing."

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins in a 2019 trade. Since joining Pittsburgh, the two-time Pro Bowl safety has compiled 260 total tackles, 11 interceptions, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns over parts of three seasons.

Fitzpatrick notched a career-high 124 tackles over 16 regular-season games in 2021, though he had just two interceptions -- his fewest since his rookie campaign in 2018 -- and a career-low seven passes defensed.

The 25-year-old Fitzpatrick is the latest Steelers defensive player to receive an extension. Last season, Pittsburgh signed star edge rusher T.J. Watt -- the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year -- to a four-year, $112 million extension.