Trending
Advertisement
NFL
June 15, 2022 / 10:51 PM

Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis, 26, retires from NFL to pursue ministry

By Connor Grott
Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis, 26, retires from NFL to pursue ministry
Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37), shown Oct. 24, 2021, ends his NFL career with 219 total tackles, four interceptions and 3.5 sacks over 39 games. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts starting safety Khari Willis announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL to pursue a future in ministry.

Willis, 26, played just three seasons in the NFL -- all with the Colts -- after entering the league as a fourth-round draft pick in 2019.

Advertisement

"With much prayer and deliberation, I have elected to officially retire from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to the further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ," Willis wrote on Instagram. "I thank all of my family, friends and those who have supported me on this journey thus far and I look forward to your continued support through the next phase of my life.

"I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose. Thank you all for your support over the years."

Willis became the Colts' starting strong safety midway through his rookie campaign in 2019. He notched 71 total tackles and one pass breakup over 14 games that season.

Advertisement

He ends his NFL career with 219 tackles, four interceptions, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 11 passes defensed.

RELATED NFL WR Golden Tate switches to baseball, hits RBI double in first at-bat

"We're thankful and appreciative of Khari's contributions to the Colts both on and off the field over the last three seasons," Colts head coach Frank Reich said in a statement. "Khari's character, leadership, and professionalism will be missed in our locker room as will his play on Sundays.

"I admire and respect his decision to transition into the next stage of his life and ministry and my prayers will always be with him."

The Colts had already addressed the safety position earlier this off-season and now may need additional help after Willis' surprise retirement.

RELATED NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman joins Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast crew

Indianapolis signed veteran defensive back Rodney McLeod in free agency and selected Maryland's Nick Cross with the No. 96 overall pick in April's draft. McLeod likely has a strong chance to start at Willis' spot, though Cross is expected to be the long-term option.

Read More

Steelers make Minkah Fitzpatrick highest-paid safety in league history

Latest Headlines

Steelers make Minkah Fitzpatrick highest-paid safety in league history
NFL // 5 hours ago
Steelers make Minkah Fitzpatrick highest-paid safety in league history
June 15 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a four-year contract extension Wednesday that makes him the highest-paid player at the position in NFL history.
NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman joins Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast crew
NFL // 16 hours ago
NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman joins Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast crew
June 15 (UPI) -- Three-time first-team All-Pro Richard Sherman will join Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast crew for the 2022 NFL season, the company announced.
Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84
NFL // 5 days ago
Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84
June 10 (UPI) -- Former All-Pro running back Don Perkins, who spent his eight-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, died at the age of 84, the team announced Friday.
Raiders, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agree to $32M contract extension
NFL // 5 days ago
Raiders, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agree to $32M contract extension
June 10 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agreed to a $32 million contract extension, a source close to the league told UPI on Friday.
Rams sign WR Cooper Kupp to $80M contract extension
NFL // 6 days ago
Rams sign WR Cooper Kupp to $80M contract extension
June 9 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams signed wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year contract extension, the team announced.
Commanders' Jack Del Rio apologizes for calling Capitol attack a 'dustup'
NFL // 1 week ago
Commanders' Jack Del Rio apologizes for calling Capitol attack a 'dustup'
June 8 (UPI) -- Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio apologized Wednesday for calling the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol a "dustup."
Houston Texans to be added as defendants in Deshaun Watson lawsuits
NFL // 1 week ago
Houston Texans to be added as defendants in Deshaun Watson lawsuits
June 8 (UPI) -- Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing all 24 women who filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, said his law firm will add the Houston Texans as defendants in some of the suits against the quarterback.
Browns' Baker Mayfield excused from mandatory minicamp in 'mutual decision'
NFL // 1 week ago
Browns' Baker Mayfield excused from mandatory minicamp in 'mutual decision'
June 8 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns are excusing quarterback Baker Mayfield from attending the team's mandatory minicamp next week.
Walmart heir Rob Walton to buy NFL's Denver Broncos for $4.6 billion
NFL // 1 week ago
Walmart heir Rob Walton to buy NFL's Denver Broncos for $4.6 billion
June 8 (UPI) -- Former Walmart Chairman Rob Walton -- who's one of the wealthiest people in the world -- has agreed to buy the NFL's Denver Broncos for more than $4 billion.
Justine Lindsay, NFL's first openly trans cheerleader, thanks Panthers, 'haters'
NFL // 1 week ago
Justine Lindsay, NFL's first openly trans cheerleader, thanks Panthers, 'haters'
June 7 (UPI) -- Justine Lindsay, who became the NFL's first openly transgender cheerleader when she recently made the Carolina Panthers TopCats team, addressed her critics and thanked the NFC South franchise in an Instagram post.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL WR Golden Tate switches to baseball, hits RBI double in first at-bat
NFL WR Golden Tate switches to baseball, hits RBI double in first at-bat
Atlanta Braves put star second baseman Ozzie Albies on 60-day injured list
Atlanta Braves put star second baseman Ozzie Albies on 60-day injured list
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas loses no-hitter in 9th inning vs. Bucs
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas loses no-hitter in 9th inning vs. Bucs
Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche look to deny Lightning three-peat
Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche look to deny Lightning three-peat
Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for No. 26 pick, four players
Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for No. 26 pick, four players
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement