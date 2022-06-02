Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match

1/5

Patrick Mahomes (L) of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills lost to Tom Brady (R) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers in The Match on Wednesday in Las Vegas. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- NFL veterans Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers used a late birdie to beat fellow star quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the latest edition of The Match, a trash-talk filled charity golf event in Las Vegas. "Let's go baby," Rodgers said, with a fist pump and a leg kick, as he sank the long, left-to-right birdie putt Wednesday at Wynn Golf Club. Advertisement

Brady and Rodgers won the event by one stroke. They played a dozen holes through a shamble format, using their team's best tee shot and recording the best score among the two players for each hole.

The event benefited Feeding America and other charitable organizations. Rodgers and Brady, who participated in past editions of the competition, were heavy favorites.

Brady played with a picture of the Vince Lombardi Trophy on his ball. Allen played with a photo of Brady when he was a rookie at the NFL Combine on his ball. The foursome wore microphones and exchanged barbs with each other and the commentators throughout the round.

"Ask Josh if he's ever seen one of these," Brady said during the TNT broadcast, in reference to the Super Bowl trophy on his ball.

Rodgers sank a birdie put on the 486-yard first hole. The putt by the Green Bay Packers quarterback gave his team a one-stroke lead.

Rodgers' Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate birdied on No. 2 for a two-stroke lead. Mahomes answered with a birdie on No. 3 to cut into the deficit.

The quarterbacks tied with pars on No. 4. Mahomes two-putted for birdie on No. 5 to tie the score. The teams halved No. 6 and No. 7 to keep the score even.

Mahomes gave his team its first lead with another birdie on No. 8. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sank that putt from seven feet out. Mahomes also won the closest to the pin challenge on that hole, while Rodgers hit his tee shot into the water.

Rodgers and Mahomes each birdied No. 9. Brady made par on No. 10, while Mahomes and his Buffalo Bills teammate picked up a bogey, which tied the score. Both teams carded par on No. 11 and stepped up to the final tee box with the score tied.

Rodgers smacked his tee shot onto the green, while his counterparts each missed the target. Allen just missed a long birdie putt for a chance at a late lead. Rodgers then sank his birdie putt to seal the victory.

"So good, what a putt," Brady told Rodgers. "Good match, big guy, awesome job."

Brady was 0-2 in his previous two match appearances. Rodgers' victory was his second-consecutive in the event. Previous versions of The Match featured Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning, Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, in addition to the Buccaneers and Packers quarterbacks.