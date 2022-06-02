Trending
Advertisement
NFL
June 2, 2022 / 11:25 PM

NFL star J.J. Watt, wife Kealia Ohai expecting first baby: 'Could not be more excited'

By Connor Grott

June 2 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai, announced Thursday that they're expecting their first child.

Watt and Ohai, who is a professional soccer player, each took to social media and shared multiple photos in celebration of the pregnancy. In the first photo, Watt has his arm around Ohai, who is holding her baby bump in a brown dress.

Advertisement

In another photo, Ohai is sitting on Watt's lap while he places his hand over her belly. In the caption, Watt wrote: "Could not be more excited."

Ohai's caption, meanwhile, included the expected due date (October 2022) and a white heart emoji.

The couple's announcement comes just over two years after they tied the knot in the Bahamas back in February 2020. The tropical wedding came about nine months after Watt proposed to Ohai.

Watt and Ohai had been dating for several years before he proposed. They were first introduced by Watt's former teammate, Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai's older sister, Megan.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old Watt, who has been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, played for the Houston Texans in his first 10 seasons in the league. He signed with the Cardinals as a free agent in March 2021.

Ohai is a star forward for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League.

Read More

Keke Wyatt gives birth to 11th child: 'Our miracle baby boy' 'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan welcome first child Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt expecting second child

Latest Headlines

Frank Gore signs 1-day contract, retires as member of San Francisco 49ers
NFL // 1 hour ago
Frank Gore signs 1-day contract, retires as member of San Francisco 49ers
June 2 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that legendary running back Frank Gore signed a one-day contract to retire with the franchise that drafted him in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft.
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
NFL // 15 hours ago
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
June 2 (UPI) -- NFL veterans Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers used a late birdie to beat fellow star quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the latest edition of The Match, a trash-talk filled charity golf event in Las Vegas.
Former Cowboys, Bears running back Marion Barber III dies at 38
NFL // 1 day ago
Former Cowboys, Bears running back Marion Barber III dies at 38
June 1 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears standout running back Marion Barber III has died, the NFL announced Wednesday. He was 38.
John Madden honored with cover of 'Madden NFL 23' video game
NFL // 1 day ago
John Madden honored with cover of 'Madden NFL 23' video game
June 1 (UPI) -- Football icon John Madden, who died Dec. 28, will grace the cover of "Madden NFL 23" this year as a tribute for his life and contributions to the game, video game company Electronic Arts announced Wednesday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign ex-Chicago Bears DT Akiem Hicks
NFL // 2 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign ex-Chicago Bears DT Akiem Hicks
May 31 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Bears standout defensive tackle Akiem Hicks reached an agreement on a short-term contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.
Jerry Jeudy: District attorney moves to dismiss charges against Broncos WR
NFL // 2 days ago
Jerry Jeudy: District attorney moves to dismiss charges against Broncos WR
May 31 (UPI) -- The Arapahoe County (Colo.) District Attorney's office filed a motion to dismiss a domestic-related charge against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, a spokesperson told UPI on Tuesday morning.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash at 25
NFL // 2 days ago
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash at 25
May 31 (UPI) -- Former Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident, the NFL teams said. He was 25.
Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
NFL // 1 week ago
Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
May 25 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
May 24 (UPI) -- NFL owners and league officials are discussing the future of the annual Pro Bowl game at this week's league meetings.
Colts sign ex-Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams
NFL // 1 week ago
Colts sign ex-Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams
May 24 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent running back Ty'Son Williams on Tuesday, adding depth behind starter Jonathan Taylor, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French Open: USA's Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam final appearance
French Open: USA's Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam final appearance
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
Former Cowboys, Bears running back Marion Barber III dies at 38
Former Cowboys, Bears running back Marion Barber III dies at 38
Drew Timme withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Gonzaga
Drew Timme withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Gonzaga
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement