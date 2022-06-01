Trending
Advertisement
NFL
June 1, 2022 / 9:18 PM

Former Cowboys, Bears running back Marion Barber III dies at 38

By Connor Grott
Former Cowboys, Bears running back Marion Barber III dies at 38
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber (24), shown Dec. 25, 2010, played for the franchise from 2005-10 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2007. He later spent one year with the Chicago Bears. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears standout running back Marion Barber III has died, the NFL announced Wednesday. He was 38.

The cause of his death is unknown.

Advertisement

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down.

"He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."

RELATED John Madden honored with cover of 'Madden NFL 23' video game

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that police in Frisco, Texas, responded to a welfare check at an apartment believed to be leased by Barber after someone called about a water leak. Officers then forced their way into the residence.

Advertisement

"Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Marion Barber," police spokesperson Joshua Lovell said in a statement. "Frisco Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating an unattended death at the location."

Barber, a fourth-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota, played for the Cowboys from 2005-10 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2007. During that season, he led the team with 975 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

RELATED Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign ex-Chicago Bears DT Akiem Hicks

After the Cowboys released him following the 2010 season, Barber spent one year with the Bears. He ended his seven-year career with 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns on 1,156 carries over 99 games. He also caught 179 passes for 1,330 yards and six scores.

Barber's physical running style earned him the nickname "Marion the Barbarian," and he was a fan favorite among Cowboys supporters.

"The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," the league said in a statement.

Advertisement

Since his retirement after the 2011 season, however, Barber's life had been in a tailspin.

In 2014, Barber was detained by police in Mansfield, Texas, for a mental health evaluation. He then was arrested in 2019 on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief over a pair of incidents in which he was accused of damaging two cars while running in Frisco.

The two separate incidents occurred in 2018, according to NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth, with a witness alleging that Barber charged toward the vehicles and caused large dents to the side of the cars.

Former Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant wrote on Twitter about a year ago that he couldn't enjoy watching highlights of Barber because "he's down and out bad."

"As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion [Barber's] life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner," Bryant wrote. "I can't even enjoy it because he's down and out bad. We are just a stat and moments to most people."

Read More

Jerry Jeudy: District attorney moves to dismiss charges against Broncos WR

Latest Headlines

John Madden honored with cover of 'Madden NFL 23' video game
NFL // 10 hours ago
John Madden honored with cover of 'Madden NFL 23' video game
June 1 (UPI) -- Football icon John Madden, who died Dec. 28, will grace the cover of "Madden NFL 23" this year as a tribute for his life and contributions to the game, video game company Electronic Arts announced Wednesday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign ex-Chicago Bears DT Akiem Hicks
NFL // 1 day ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign ex-Chicago Bears DT Akiem Hicks
May 31 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Bears standout defensive tackle Akiem Hicks reached an agreement on a short-term contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.
Jerry Jeudy: District attorney moves to dismiss charges against Broncos WR
NFL // 1 day ago
Jerry Jeudy: District attorney moves to dismiss charges against Broncos WR
May 31 (UPI) -- The Arapahoe County (Colo.) District Attorney's office filed a motion to dismiss a domestic-related charge against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, a spokesperson told UPI on Tuesday morning.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash at 25
NFL // 1 day ago
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash at 25
May 31 (UPI) -- Former Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident, the NFL teams said. He was 25.
Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
NFL // 1 week ago
Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
May 25 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
May 24 (UPI) -- NFL owners and league officials are discussing the future of the annual Pro Bowl game at this week's league meetings.
Colts sign ex-Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams
NFL // 1 week ago
Colts sign ex-Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams
May 24 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent running back Ty'Son Williams on Tuesday, adding depth behind starter Jonathan Taylor, the team announced.
Arizona Cardinals to be featured on HBO's in-season 'Hard Knocks' series
NFL // 1 week ago
Arizona Cardinals to be featured on HBO's in-season 'Hard Knocks' series
May 23 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals will be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks In Season" series this year, the NFL announced Monday.
Eric Bieniemy, Byron Leftwich among those to attend NFL's first accelerator program
NFL // 1 week ago
Eric Bieniemy, Byron Leftwich among those to attend NFL's first accelerator program
May 19 (UPI) -- More than 60 minority head coach and general manager candidates, including the Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy and the Buccaneers' Byron Leftwich, are set to attend the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator program.
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
NFL // 2 weeks ago
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
May 17 (UPI) -- New New England Patriots offensive assistant Joe Judge is already working with Mac Jones and other quarterbacks on the roster, but he doesn't know who will call the team's offensive plays in 2022, he told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Golf: PGA Tour's Bart Bryant dies in car accident
Golf: PGA Tour's Bart Bryant dies in car accident
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal tops rival Novak Djokovic in quarterfinals
French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal tops rival Novak Djokovic in quarterfinals
Trevino, Carpenter help Yankees crush Angels
Trevino, Carpenter help Yankees crush Angels
Albert Pujols leads Cardinals past Padres with walk-off RBI in extras
Albert Pujols leads Cardinals past Padres with walk-off RBI in extras
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement