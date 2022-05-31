Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign ex-Chicago Bears DT Akiem Hicks

Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, shown Dec. 20, 2021, played in just nine games last season and recorded 25 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Bears standout defensive tackle Akiem Hicks reached an agreement on a short-term contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Tampa Bay Times that Hicks agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Buccaneers. The team has yet to confirm the agreement. Advertisement

The Bucs' pending addition of Hicks likely signals the end of defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh's time with the franchise. Suh also is an unrestricted free agent this off-season.

Similar to Suh, the 32-year-old Hicks will provide the Buccaneers with a veteran presence on their defensive line. Hicks, however, struggled to stay on the field last season due to multiple injuries throughout the year.

Hicks battled groin and ankle ailments and appeared in just nine games for the Bears in the 2021 campaign. He compiled 25 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits last season.

Over the past three seasons, injuries have forced Hicks -- who spent the past six years in Chicago -- to miss 20 games.

Hicks, a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018. He has totaled 387 tackles, 40.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries across 138 career games with the New Orleans Saints (2012-15), New England Patriots (2015) and Bears (2016-21).

Elsewhere around the league, the Arizona Cardinals signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Williams replaces former Cardinals tailback Chase Edmonds, who signed with the Miami Dolphins earlier this off-season. Williams will be paired with James Conner in the Cardinals' backfield for the 2022 season.