Trending
Advertisement
NFL
May 31, 2022 / 11:56 AM

Jerry Jeudy: District attorney moves to dismiss charges against Broncos WR

By Alex Butler
Jerry Jeudy: District attorney moves to dismiss charges against Broncos WR
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (C) is expected to get have charges dismissed stemming from his early May arrest in a domestic-related incident. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- The Arapahoe County (Colo.) District Attorney's office filed a motion to dismiss a domestic-related charge against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, a spokesperson told UPI on Tuesday morning.

Jeudy, who was arrested May 12 on misdemeanor charges and released the next day, had an arraignment hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Arapahoe County Courthouse in Centennial, Colo.

Advertisement

As part of its motion, the District Attorney's office asked judge Chantel Contiguglia to vacate that hearing.

Jeudy was arrested by Arapahoe County (Colo.) deputies and held in Centennial, Colo., earlier this month on a second-degree misdemeanor criminal tampering charge. He was accused of withholding property from the mother of his child.

RELATED Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy released from jail, faces domestic-related charge

Police said the woman was reporting a "keep the peace situation" and said Jeudy was in control of her property, which included a wallet, a car seat and medical info for their child. Jeudy put those items in his car.

The child also was present, but there was no physical contact between Jeudy and the woman, and no property was damaged.

Deputies determined probable cause existed to arrest Jeudy, who they said was cooperative and taken into custody without incident. He was held at Arapahoe County jail, which is adjacent to the Broncos training complex.

Advertisement

The woman involved later appeared in court and told Contiguglia that she also wanted charges against Jeudy dismissed.

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked if it will investigate the matter for potential violations of the league's personal conduct policy.

Jeudy, 23, totaled 467 yards on 38 catches, but did not score a touchdown in 10 games last season. He is entering the third year of his four-year, $15.1 million rookie contract.

RELATED Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash at 25

Read More

NFL star Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany Matthews expecting second child

Latest Headlines

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash at 25
NFL // 9 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash at 25
May 31 (UPI) -- Former Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident, the NFL teams said. He was 25.
Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
NFL // 5 days ago
Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
May 25 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
May 24 (UPI) -- NFL owners and league officials are discussing the future of the annual Pro Bowl game at this week's league meetings.
Colts sign ex-Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams
NFL // 1 week ago
Colts sign ex-Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams
May 24 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent running back Ty'Son Williams on Tuesday, adding depth behind starter Jonathan Taylor, the team announced.
Arizona Cardinals to be featured on HBO's in-season 'Hard Knocks' series
NFL // 1 week ago
Arizona Cardinals to be featured on HBO's in-season 'Hard Knocks' series
May 23 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals will be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks In Season" series this year, the NFL announced Monday.
Eric Bieniemy, Byron Leftwich among those to attend NFL's first accelerator program
NFL // 1 week ago
Eric Bieniemy, Byron Leftwich among those to attend NFL's first accelerator program
May 19 (UPI) -- More than 60 minority head coach and general manager candidates, including the Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy and the Buccaneers' Byron Leftwich, are set to attend the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator program.
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
NFL // 2 weeks ago
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
May 17 (UPI) -- New New England Patriots offensive assistant Joe Judge is already working with Mac Jones and other quarterbacks on the roster, but he doesn't know who will call the team's offensive plays in 2022, he told reporters.
Packers, Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander agree to $84M extension
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Packers, Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander agree to $84M extension
May 16 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers and Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander agreed to a four-year, $84 million contract extension, a source close to the league told UPI on Monday.
Drew Brees teases NFL return, says broadcast future 'undecided'
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Drew Brees teases NFL return, says broadcast future 'undecided'
May 16 (UPI) -- Longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is "undecided" about his future role as a broadcaster and "may play football again," he tweeted.
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy released from jail, faces domestic-related charge
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy released from jail, faces domestic-related charge
May 13 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested on misdemeanor charges, jailed overnight and released Friday after he was accused of withholding property from the mother of his child, a police spokesman told UPI.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash at 25
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash at 25
Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers rock Hurricanes, advance to ECF
Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers rock Hurricanes, advance to ECF
Medvedev, Tsitsipas upset in Paris; Swiatek, Pegula advance to French Open quarters
Medvedev, Tsitsipas upset in Paris; Swiatek, Pegula advance to French Open quarters
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals
Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement