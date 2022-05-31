Jerry Jeudy: District attorney moves to dismiss charges against Broncos WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (C) is expected to get have charges dismissed stemming from his early May arrest in a domestic-related incident. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- The Arapahoe County (Colo.) District Attorney's office filed a motion to dismiss a domestic-related charge against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, a spokesperson told UPI on Tuesday morning. Jeudy, who was arrested May 12 on misdemeanor charges and released the next day, had an arraignment hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Arapahoe County Courthouse in Centennial, Colo. Advertisement

As part of its motion, the District Attorney's office asked judge Chantel Contiguglia to vacate that hearing.

Jeudy was arrested by Arapahoe County (Colo.) deputies and held in Centennial, Colo., earlier this month on a second-degree misdemeanor criminal tampering charge. He was accused of withholding property from the mother of his child.

Police said the woman was reporting a "keep the peace situation" and said Jeudy was in control of her property, which included a wallet, a car seat and medical info for their child. Jeudy put those items in his car.

The child also was present, but there was no physical contact between Jeudy and the woman, and no property was damaged.

Deputies determined probable cause existed to arrest Jeudy, who they said was cooperative and taken into custody without incident. He was held at Arapahoe County jail, which is adjacent to the Broncos training complex.

The woman involved later appeared in court and told Contiguglia that she also wanted charges against Jeudy dismissed.

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked if it will investigate the matter for potential violations of the league's personal conduct policy.

Jeudy, 23, totaled 467 yards on 38 catches, but did not score a touchdown in 10 games last season. He is entering the third year of his four-year, $15.1 million rookie contract.

