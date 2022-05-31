Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash

May 31 (UPI) -- Jeff Gladney, a cornerback who signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals over the offseason, has died, his new team said. He was 25.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the Cardinals said in a statement Monday. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Brian Overstreet, Gladney's agent, confirmed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that his client had died early Monday in a car accident.

"We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time," he said.

Gladney, a product of Texas Christian University, was a late first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft, but was released from his contract in August the next year after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury on a charge of felony assault against his former girlfriend.

In March, the Cardinals signed Gladney to a two-year contract days after he was found not guilty.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the Minnesota Vikings said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

