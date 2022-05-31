Advertisement
NFL
May 31, 2022 / 3:18 AM

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash

By Darryl Coote

May 31 (UPI) -- Jeff Gladney, a cornerback who signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals over the offseason, has died, his new team said. He was 25.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the Cardinals said in a statement Monday. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Advertisement

Brian Overstreet, Gladney's agent, confirmed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that his client had died early Monday in a car accident.

"We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time," he said.

Gladney, a product of Texas Christian University, was a late first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft, but was released from his contract in August the next year after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury on a charge of felony assault against his former girlfriend.

In March, the Cardinals signed Gladney to a two-year contract days after he was found not guilty.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the Minnesota Vikings said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

Advertisement

Notable Deaths of 2022

Dean of the College of Cardinals Angelo Sodano says a mass for the election of a new pope at St Peter's basilica on March 12, 2013, at the Vatican. Sodano died May 27 at age 94. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Cardinal Angelo Sodano, former Vatican secretary of state, dies at 94 Runner dies after finishing Brooklyn Half Marathon Atlanta rapper Lil Keed dies at 24

Latest Headlines

Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
NFL // 5 days ago
Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
May 25 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
May 24 (UPI) -- NFL owners and league officials are discussing the future of the annual Pro Bowl game at this week's league meetings.
Colts sign ex-Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams
NFL // 6 days ago
Colts sign ex-Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams
May 24 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent running back Ty'Son Williams on Tuesday, adding depth behind starter Jonathan Taylor, the team announced.
Arizona Cardinals to be featured on HBO's in-season 'Hard Knocks' series
NFL // 1 week ago
Arizona Cardinals to be featured on HBO's in-season 'Hard Knocks' series
May 23 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals will be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks In Season" series this year, the NFL announced Monday.
Eric Bieniemy, Byron Leftwich among those to attend NFL's first accelerator program
NFL // 1 week ago
Eric Bieniemy, Byron Leftwich among those to attend NFL's first accelerator program
May 19 (UPI) -- More than 60 minority head coach and general manager candidates, including the Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy and the Buccaneers' Byron Leftwich, are set to attend the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator program.
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
NFL // 1 week ago
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
May 17 (UPI) -- New New England Patriots offensive assistant Joe Judge is already working with Mac Jones and other quarterbacks on the roster, but he doesn't know who will call the team's offensive plays in 2022, he told reporters.
Packers, Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander agree to $84M extension
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Packers, Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander agree to $84M extension
May 16 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers and Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander agreed to a four-year, $84 million contract extension, a source close to the league told UPI on Monday.
Drew Brees teases NFL return, says broadcast future 'undecided'
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Drew Brees teases NFL return, says broadcast future 'undecided'
May 16 (UPI) -- Longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is "undecided" about his future role as a broadcaster and "may play football again," he tweeted.
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy released from jail, faces domestic-related charge
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy released from jail, faces domestic-related charge
May 13 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested on misdemeanor charges, jailed overnight and released Friday after he was accused of withholding property from the mother of his child, a police spokesman told UPI.
2022 NFL schedule release: Bills-Rams to kick off season; Broncos-Seahawks on 'MNF'
NFL // 2 weeks ago
2022 NFL schedule release: Bills-Rams to kick off season; Broncos-Seahawks on 'MNF'
May 12 (UPI) -- The NFL will open its 2022 regular season inside Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, as the defending Super Bowl champion Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals
Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals
French Open: Begu fined, not disqualified, for hitting boy with thrown racket
French Open: Begu fined, not disqualified, for hitting boy with thrown racket
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
Marcus Ericsson wins 106th Indianapolis 500
Marcus Ericsson wins 106th Indianapolis 500
Memorial Day Weekend horse racing has 2 Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" events
Memorial Day Weekend horse racing has 2 Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" events
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement