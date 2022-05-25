Trending
Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders

By Connor Grott
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, shown Nov. 13, 2016, last played professional football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.

ESPN, NFL Media and the Las Vegas Review-Journal confirmed the workout, which will be Kaepernick's first with an NFL team since exiting the professional football league. It also will be his first visit with an NFL club since flying to Seattle to meet with the Seahawks in May 2017.

Most recently, Kaepernick threw in front of NFL scouts during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on April 2.

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season, during which he peacefully protested racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem before games. The dual-threat quarterback went unsigned in the following off-season and has remained out of the league since.

The 34-year-old Kaepernick will work out for a Raiders team owned by Mark Davis, who said earlier this year that Kaepernick "deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League."

"I still stand by it," Davis told reporters. "If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms."

Three-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr is the current starting quarterback for the Raiders, who traded for backup signal-caller Jarrett Stidham earlier this month in a deal with the New England Patriots. Las Vegas also has quarterback Nick Mullens on its roster.

Kaepernick compiled 12,271 passing yards with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions over his first six NFL seasons. He added 13 touchdowns and 2,300 yards on the ground.

